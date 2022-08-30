Surge Drop Opener in Springfield

Springfield, MO - The Wichita Wind Surge drop the series opener in Springfield 7-6 as the Cardinals come from behind in the win.

The Springfield Cardinals sent eleven batters to the plate in the seventh and scored six runs.

Alex Isola took Cardinals starter, Michael McGreevy deep in the first inning for his ninth home run of the season giving the Wind Surge a 2-0 lead.

Yunior Severino got on base with a ground rule double in the fourth inning. Anthony Prato followed it up with an RBI single to extend the lead to three for Wichita.

Daniel Gossett threw four no-hit scoreless innings to start tonight. Gossett gave up his first hit in the fifth inning on a double from Errol Robinson. Cardinals' leftfielder, Matt Koperniak, later brought Robinson in on an RBI triple. Gossett was relieved by Steven Cruz after five innings with five walks and nine strikeouts.

Koperniak recorded his second RBI on the night in the seventh to get the Cardinals offense rolling. Springfield recorded five more runs and took the lead 7-3 headed to the eighth.

Steven Cruz recorded the loss tonight after giving up three runs on 1 and 1/3 innings pitched.

The Wind Surge made a late game push behind a solo shot from Jair Camargo and a two-run home run from Aaron Sabato. The two home runs were not enough, and the Surge fell short with a score of 7-6.

The first place Wind Surge lead Springfield by four games with 17 to play in the regular season. The two teams meet five more times this week.

Notes: Gossett finished with his second highest strikeout total this season with nine...The Wichita bullpen leads the Texas League with 30 blown saves this season. The Wind Surge were picked off three times in the game...The Wind Surge now are 19-21 in one run games.

Coming up: The Wind Surge will take on the Springfield Cardinals in game two of the series tomorrow, August 31st. First pitch will be at 6:35 pm. RHP Cody Laweryson will take the mound for the Wind Surge. RHP Jack Flaherty will make his rehab start for the Springfield Cardinals. The game will be carried by radio ESPN Wichita 92.3, MiLB.com and *Windsurge.com. *Tomorrow's game will be streamed for free on MiLB TV and MLB.com.

