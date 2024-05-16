Wind Surge Continue Win Streak in Wild Road Contest

May 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Wichita Wind Surge News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Wichita Wind Surge won their fourth straight game in a back-and-forth scoring affair by an 11-8 final over the Tulsa Drillers. The contest saw a trio of Wind Surge hitters collect multiple RBIs as eight of their nine hitters reached base.

Jake Rucker had a four-RBI night that started on a two-RBI double to left field that dropped off the leather of the Tulsa left fielder in the top of the second. Kala'i Rosario and Aaron Sabato both came in to score on Rucker's first double of the night. Emmanuel Rodriguez followed with a two-run moonshot to right field to put Wichita ahead 4-0 early on at ONEOK Field.

A pair of home runs pushed Tulsa ahead in the bottom of the fourth. Brendon Davis launched a two-run shot to left off a looping breaking ball before Austin Beck hit a go-ahead grand slam against Wind Surge starter Jaylen Nowlin.

Wichita got six runs and their lead back by scoring three each in the opening halves of the sixth and seventh innings. Rucker's second double got lost in the lights out in right field and found the warning track. Tanner Schobel came home on the play to cut the deficit to one at 6-5. Sabato scored on a fielder's choice, and Rucker trotted in as the go-ahead run on a wild pitch for a 7-6 Wind Surge lead.

Schobel sent one to the left-center alley for another two-RBI double for Wichita to start the scoring in the top of the seventh. Rucker tallied his third hit and fourth RBI on a bouncing single to center.

The visiting ballclub loaded the bases in the top of the eighth, and Schobel drew a walk to improve the Wichita lead to 11-6. Tulsa matched the Wind Surge by filling the basepaths in the bottom half of the frame and adding two runs on a single and a passed ball.

After the Drillers sent the tying run to the plate in the bottom of the ninth, Jared Solomon struck out Austin Beck to end the game.

Scott Engler improved to 3-0 on the season, throwing two innings of scoreless relief with a walk and a strikeout. Solomon picked up his third save with Wichita.

Game 4 of 6 between The Wind Surge and Drillers at ONEOK Field is tomorrow, Friday, May 17, with a 7:00 PM first pitch. You can listen to Wind Surge games on ESPN Wichita 92.3 and windsurge.com or watch online at MiLB.TV and Bally Live. For ticket information, please visit windsurge.com.

Texas League Stories from May 16, 2024

