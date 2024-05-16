Frisco to Host RockHounds for a Jam-Packed Week Featuring Appearances from the Band Bowling for Soup, Troy Aikman, Efren Ramirez and More

May 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Frisco RoughRiders News Release







FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders, Double-A affiliate of the World Series champion Texas Rangers, return home for their fourth homestand of the season for a stacked week full of promotional events spanning from Tuesday, May 21st through Sunday, May 26th against the Athletics-affiliated Midland RockHounds.

Check out the ticket specials here. On May 24th, take advantage of this great ticket add-on for Bowling for Soup Night where you can get a concert tee and meet the band before the game. Click here for more!

Tuesday, May 21st at 11:05 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds

The classroom heads to Riders Field for Education Day presented by Collin College on May 21st! Enjoy a special 11:05 am start with activations from the Dallas Zoo, Frisco Family YMCA, Blackland Prairie Raptor Center, Perot Museum, Crayola Experience and Mathnasium!

Wednesday, May 22nd at 6:35 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds

Come back on Wednesday for game two of the series against the Oakland Athletics-affiliated Midland RockHounds and get in the gates for just $11.

Thursday, May 23rd at 6:35 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds

The biggest party in North Texas returns on May 23rd! Fans 21+ can purchase a Twisted Tea Rowdy @ The River ticket for just $25 and enjoy $2 Twisted Tea, $2 Truly and $2 Miller Lite cans until 8 pm and half-price Miller Lite, Truly and Big Stick Blonde through the 7th inning.

For those who prefer to catch the game from the seating bowl or H-E-B Family Lawn, Thirsty Thursday drink specials feature half-price Miller Lite, Truly and Big Stick Blonde through the 7th inning.

Friday, May 24th at 7:05 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds

The RoughRiders are throwing it back to 2004 all weekend long with Throwback Riders jerseys worn on-field and an appearance from Diva, the RoughRiders horse! The fun begins on May 24th with Bowling for Soup Night and a visit from the band!

Fans can purchase a VIP meet and greet add-on for access to a pregame meet and greet with the band and a guaranteed RoughRiders x Bowling for Soup concert tee giveaway. For those without the VIP add-on, arrive early for a RoughRiders x Bowling for Soup concert tee giveaway at the gates and meet the band in the Bull Moose Saloon from 7:30-8:30 p.m.

Plus, grab a can of EIGHT from Troy Aikman himself! Join us for a guest bartending appearance by Aikman from 7:00-7:30 p.m. in the Bull Moose Saloon! Stick around after the game for postgame fireworks.

Saturday, May 25th at 7:05 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds

'04 Weekend continues with an ode to the 2004 classic Napoleon Dynamite! Vote for Pedro Night will feature an appearance from Efren Ramirez, who played Pedro in the film.

Fans can purchase a VIP meet and greet add-on for access to a pregame meet and greet with Efren Ramirez. Fans without the VIP add-on can meet Efren Ramirez in the Bull Moose Saloon from 7:00-8:30 p.m. Stick around after the game for Kids Run the Bases presented by Raising Cane's.

Sunday, May 26th at 6:05 p.m. vs. Midland RockHounds

The throwback weekend concludes on May 26th with a look back at the Riders 2004 Texas League Championship. Arrive early for a poster giveaway at the gates and pregame catch on the field from 5:00-5:30 p.m.

Kids can enjoy balloon artists at the playgrounds for free. It's also Bark in the Park! Dogs get in free alongside their human with dog-friendly seating located in the H-E-B Family Lawn. Grab a spot in the outfield after the game for the first Summer Sunday Fireworks show of the summer.

For tickets and more information about the Frisco RoughRiders, visitRidersBaseball.com or call 972.731.9200.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.