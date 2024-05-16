Missions to Play Doubleheader on Wednesday, May 29th against Frisco RoughRiders
May 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)
San Antonio Missions News Release
SAN ANTONIO - The San Antonio Missions Baseball Club announced today it will be hosting a doubleheader on Wednesday, May 29th against the Frisco RoughRiders. Game one will begin at 5:05 p.m. Game two will begin shortly after game one ends.
The RoughRiders will be the home team for game one due to the postponed game on Sunday, May 12th. The Missions will be the home team for game two.
Fans with single-game tickets for May 29th will be allowed to attend both games. Gates will open at 4:30 p.m. ahead of game one.
The "Wemby Night" promotion and Bark in the Park will still be the promotions for that night.
For more information about the doubleheader, please call 210-675-7275.
