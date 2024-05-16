Homestand Highlights: May 21st - May 26th

SPRINGDALE, Ark. - The Naturals will return to Arvest Ballpark on Tuesday, May 21st to host the Amarillo Sod Poodles (Arizona Diamondbacks) in a six-game series through Sunday, May 26th. The homestand features daily food and drink specials before multiple nights of fireworks and an appearance by Spider-Man on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night highlights Memorial Day weekend.

Tuesday, May 21 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 11:05 A.M. (Gates at 10 A.M.)

EDUCATION DAY GAME PRESENTED BY NWA TOBACCO AND DRUG FREE

EDUCATION DAY GAME - School groups from throughout Northwest Arkansas and the surrounding communities receive a special ticket discount to attend Education Day Games at Arvest Ballpark. Teachers will also receive an online educational packet in advance of their visit to help prepare their students for their field trip. This Education Day Game is presented by NWA Tobacco and Drug Free.

Wednesday, May 22 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT BY TYSON FOODS, INC. WITH INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO

$1 HOT DOG NIGHT - Enjoy $1 hot dogs courtesy of Tyson Foods, Inc. on Wednesday night.

INDIGO SKY CASINO BASEBALL BINGO - Grab a bingo card and follow the action while the Naturals are at-bat for a chance to win a prize from Indigo Sky Casino. (Limited number of winners).

Thursday, May 23 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 6 P.M.)

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ PRESENTED BY PRECISION COMFORT HEATING & COOLING

THIRSTY THURSDAY™ - Fans will enjoy $2 16 oz. drafts at two specific locations on the concourse, $2 Bags of Peanuts, and $1 Small Coca-Cola Fountain Drinks on Thirsty Thursday™ at Arvest Ballpark. Thirsty Thursday™ on May 23rd is presented by Precision Comfort Heating & Cooling.

UNUSED TICKET NIGHT - Any unused and unscanned tickets from this season can be exchanged in-person at the Arvest Ballpark Box Office for a ticket of equal value for Thursday night's game.

Friday, May 24 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 7:05 P.M. (Gates at 5:45 P.M.)

FIREWORKS FRIDAY PRESENTED BY SAM'S FURNITURE WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

FIREWORKS FRIDAY - Celebrate the start of Memorial Day weekend with a fireworks show presented by Sam's Furniture following the conclusion of the game against Amarillo.

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Arrive early on Friday night and enjoy "Happy Hour" drink specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 5:45 p.m. until 6:45 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse.

Saturday, May 25 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 4:30 P.M.)

MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND NIGHT WITH A BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA

MARVEL'S DEFENDERS OF THE DIAMOND NIGHT - Join us for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Arvest Ballpark as the Naturals will be wearing special themed jerseys and caps featuring our very own Sinker 'The Lake Creature'. The game caps, along with other merchandise will be available in the Team Store, while the jerseys will be available to fans via an online auction.

SPIDER-MAN APPEARANCE - Fans will be treated to a special character appearance by Spider-Man on Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night at Arvest Ballpark. Spider-Man will be available on the concourse at designated times for fan photos. Additional details will be announced before the game.

MARVEL ONLINE GAMEWORN JERSEY AUCTION - Fans will be able to bid on these one-of-a-kind jerseys online. The online auction will close at 8pm on Saturday, May 25th, and ALL the proceeds from the auction will benefit area schools thanks to the generous support of Grand Lake Casino.

MEDIA PARTNER for Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond Night is 40/29 News and the Arkansas CW

BULLPEN PARTY PRESENTED BY CHOCTAW CASINO & RESORT - POCOLA - Enjoy 'Happy Hour' specials on alcoholic beverages for fans of age from 4:30 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at The Bullpen concession stand, which is located down the first base concourse, prior to every Saturday game.

Sunday, May 26 - Naturals vs. Amarillo Sod Poodles, 6:05 P.M. (Gates at 5 P.M.)

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND POST-GAME FIREWORKS PRESENTED BY PHADE BY WINCUP WITH MERCY-GOHEALTH KIDS RUN THE BASES

MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND FIREWORKS - Fans will enjoy the best in sight and sound with a Sunday edition of our post-game fireworks show following the game against the Sod Poodles as we celebrate Memorial Day weekend. The post-game fireworks are presented by Phade by WinCup.

KIDS RUN THE BASES - Kids can partake in the Sunday tradition of running the bases at Arvest Ballpark following the post-game fireworks. Kids Run the Bases is presented by Mercy-GoHealth.

Northwest Arkansas Naturals' games are available on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV, the MiLB App, the MLB App and www.nwanaturals.com with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio). Fans can also watch on connected devices with an MLB.TV or MLB At Bat subscription (includes MLB Audio), alongside other Kansas City Royals' affiliates if selected as your favorite MLB team. In addition, fans can watch for free any time on the Bally Live app. While the video broadcasts will carry a subscription fee, free audio will still be available via the MiLB App and www.nwanaturals.com.

