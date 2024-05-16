Springfield's Rally Falls Short on Thursday

May 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals (20-15) mounted a comeback but fell just short to the Midland RockHounds (24-12) 8-7 on Thursday night. The RockHounds have taken a 3-0 series lead and have guaranteed at least a series split.

Decisions:

W: Gunnar Hoglund (4-2)

L: Max Rajcic (4-3)

SV: Pedro Santos (5)

Notables:

Mike Antico drove in two runs in the game, including a solo shot in the sixth. He has six RBI in the series.

Keynan Middleton rehabbed for the second time with Springfield this week. He had a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

The Cardinals have lost seven straight home games. Their last home win was on April 24.

Bryan Torres stole a base in the fifth. He leads the team with 14 this season.

RJ Yeager picked up a three-hit game, his second such game this season (April 27).

Jack Ralston was perfect in two innings of relief, his second straight scoreless outing.

Midland has won nine of their last eleven games.

On Deck:

Friday, May 17, 6:35 PM: The Cardinals take on the Midland RockHounds in game four of the six-game series. Enjoy a can't-miss Fireworks Show after the game. Don't forget to bid on specialty Patriotic Camo game-worn Cardinals jerseys starting at 12:00 noon, running through Saturday, May 18, benefiting MSU ROTC.

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, Bally Live app and MiLB.TV.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.