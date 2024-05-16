Hit Parade Powers CC to Consecutive Wins

May 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

SAN ANTONIO - Corpus Christi employed sturdy pitching and a 17-hit attack to knock off the Missions, 8-1, before 4,395 fans Thursday night at Wolff Stadium.

The Hooks, 6-3 vs. San Antonio this season, have won five of their last eight games.

Each man in the Corpus Christi lineup recorded a knock as the club achieved a new season-high for hits for the second straight game.

Kenedy Corona, Jacob Melton, and Rolando Espinosa each had three hits, with Melton and Espinosa notching doubles.

The other extra-base hits were home runs by Colin Barber and J.C. Correa. Thanks to his sac fly in the seventh, Correa led the team with three RBIs.

Pascanel Ferreras reached base all five times, going 2-for-2 with two walks and a hit by pitch.

The support was more than enough for Miguel Ullola, who held the Missions to one run on three hits and two walks with six strikeouts in 5.2 innings.

Alejandro Torres stranded the bases loaded in the seventh to complete 1.1 scoreless innings.

Cesar Gomez struck out two while blanking SA in the eighth and ninth, spinning a 4-6-3 double play to end the game.

