Champlain K's 10 in Naturals Shut out Win in North Little Rock

May 16, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Northwest Arkansas Naturals News Release







Chandler Champlain struck out a season-high 10 batters over 6.1 frames in a 3-0 shutout win for the Northwest Arkansas Naturals (17-16) over the Arkansas Travelers (19-15) on Wednesday night at Dickey-Stephens Park.

The Naturals scored the first runs of the game in the top of the fifth off Travelers starter Juan Mercedes . Gavin Cross led off with a double and came around to score on a base hit by Josh Lester to make it 1-0. Luca Tresh then doubled and River Town walked to load the bases. Tyler Tolbert worked a walk, scoring Lester from third to extend the lead, 2-0.

In the top of the eighth, Northwest Arkansas increased the lead against Arkansas reliever Raul Alcantara . Javier Vaz walked and moved up to second on a groundout to put a runner in scoring position. Cross singled to right, scoring Vaz to put the Naturals up 3-0.

Naturals reliever Anderson Paulino tossed a scoreless ninth to end the game, 3-0.

Champlain (2-1) earned the win, striking out 10 while letting up three hits and a walk over 6.1 scoreless innings. Mercedes (1-2) took the loss, allowing two runs on three hits, three walks, and four strikeouts over 5.0 frames. Paulino (4) notched the save, letting up a hit in a shutout ninth.

The Naturals and Travelers will continue their six-game series on Thursday with first pitch set for 6:35 PM CT. RHP Eric Cerantola (1-1, 1.54) takes the ball for Northwest Arkansas, while Blas Castano (0-1, 5.79) is on the mound for Arkansas.

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.