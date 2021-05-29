Winckowski Fires Seven Shutout Innings in 4-3 Win

Portland, Maine - Josh Winckowski tossed seven shutout innings on one hit and nine strikeouts and Johan Mieses belted his Minor League Baseball leading 11th home run of the season as the Portland Sea Dogs (14-9) defeated the Hartford Yard Goats (7-16) 4-3 Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field.

Winckowski, acquired by the Red Sox in the Andrew Benintendi trade, set the tone early striking out the side in the first inning.

For the second consecutive game, Mieses clubbed a two-run homer in the first inning, which gave the Sea Dogs a quick 2-0 lead.

Winckowski surrendered the lone Yard Goats hit in the third inning, a two out double to Matt McLaughlin. Winckowski then retired the next 13 batters before being lifted after seven innings of work.

The 22-year-old lowered his ERA to 1.33 and improved to 2-0 on the season. Winckowski fired 84 pitches, 60 for strikes in the dominating performance. He did not walk a batter. The seven innings tied a career high and his nine strikeouts, fell one shy of his career high of ten in 2017.

Portland extended their lead with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Grant Williams hit, a walk and two Hartford errors. Williams scored when Jeremy Rivera reach on a throwing error by pitcher Nick Kennedy. Rivera would score when Mieses reached on a fielder's choice, fielded by third baseman Elehuris Montero.

Joan Martinez relieved Winckowski in the 8th, with one out he loaded the bases on two walks and a hit batsman. Matt Kent, who had not issued a walk in 12.1 innings this season, walked the first batter he faced forcing a run home for Hartford. A sac fly to left off the bat of Matt Hearn led to Hartford's second run.

Despite allowing a run in the ninth, Jose Adames picked up his league leading sixth save of the season.

Will Gaddis (0-4) took the loss for Hartford yielding two runs on seven hits. He struck out two and did not walk a batter.

Grant Williams continued his impressive hitting with a 2-for-4 performance raising his average to .322. In 59 at-bats this season, he has yet to strikeout.

The Sea Dogs and Yard Goats conclude the six-game series Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM. Portland leads the series three games to two. The Sea Dogs have not yet announced a starter for the game. Hartford will send righty Frank Duncan (1-1, 4.50) to the mound. Radio coverage on the WPEI Sea Dogs Radio Network, built by General Dynamics/ Bath Iron Works, begins at 12:45 PM. The game is also available on MiLB.TV.

