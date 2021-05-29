Yard Goats Drop Saturday Afternoon Game 4-3

Portland, ME - Sea Dogs starting pitcher Josh Winckowski fired seven scoreless innings, allowing just one hit, no walks, and registered nine strikeouts leading Portland past Hartford 4-2 on Saturday afternoon at Hadlock Field in Portland, Maine. The right-hander retired 21 of 24 batters faced as the Sea Dogs defeated the Yard Goats for the third time in five games. The Red Sox affiliate got a two-run homer by Johan Mieses in the first inning, his league-leading 11th of the season. Trailing 4-0 in the eighth inning, the Yard Goats scored the final three runs of the game but closer Jose Adames shut the door in the ninth for his sixth save. Hartford starter Will Gaddis pitched well, surrendering just the two runs in six innings of work. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Donuts Park on Tuesday, June 1st to host the Bowie Baysox.

The Sea Dogs got a two-run home run by Johan Mieses in the first inning off Hartford's Will Gaddis to take a 2-0 lead. His team leading 11th home run crashed off the videoboard in left center field, giving him a league best 21 RBI.

Portland starter Josh Winckowski got off to an impressive start and struck out the side in the first inning. The Yard Goats had two players reach on a pair of errors in the second inning, but the righty used a double play and strikeout to end the threat. Hartford's only hit off Winckowski came on a two out double by Matt McLaughlin in the third inning. The 22-year old responded by retiring the final 13 batters faced, including the side in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings while lowering his ERA to a team best 1.33.

The Yard Goats were down 4-0 heading into the eighth inning and scored a pair of runs on a bases loaded walk by Matt McLaughlin and a sacrifice fly by Matt Hearn to make it a 4-2 game. Coco Montes led off the ninth with a double and later scored on a fly ball by Taylor Snyder to pull the Yard Goats to 4-3. However, Jose Adames retired the final batter to earn his league leading sixth save.

The Yard Goats conclude their six-game road trip in Portland, Maine on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM) against the Red Sox affiliate at Hadlock Field. RHP Frank Duncan will start for the Yard Goats and LHP Enmanual De Jesus will pitch for the Sea Dogs. The game will be broadcast on AM 1410 WPOP and FM 100.9 FM and newsradio1410.iheart.com.

Portland 4, Hartford 3

WP- Josh Winckowski (2-0)

LP-Will Gaddis (0-4)

S- Jose Adames (6)

T-2:31

A-2,087

