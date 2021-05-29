Erie Falls in Game One 2-1

The SeaWolves dropped their third straight game, falling to the Altoona Curve 2-1 in game one of a doubleheader on Saturday at PNG Field.

Erie got on the board in the third against Curve starter Osvaldo Bido. Riley Greene walked with two outs and stole second. He scored on a Kerry Carpenter RBI double for a 1-0 lead.

SeaWolves starter Mark Leiter, Jr. hurled three perfect innings before giving up a leadoff triple to Ji-Hwan Bae in the fourth. Oneil Cruz doubled home Bae, tying the game. Rodolfo Castro followed with an RBI single for a 2-1 Curve lead.

Oddy Nunez (1-0) earned the win for the Curve hurling two scoreless frames. He ran into trouble in the sixth when Erie had two on base following a Ryan Kreidler single and Carpenter walk. He got out of the jam and Erie was held without a hit the remainder of the game.

Leiter (1-2) took the loss allowing two runs on three hits with no walks and a season-high eight strikeouts.

John O'Reilly earned the save tossing a 1-2-3 seventh. The save was his second of the season.

