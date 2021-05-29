Erie SeaWolves at Altoona Curve - Game Information

May 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Erie SeaWolves News Release







ERIE SEAWOLVES (14-7, T2ND PLACE, SW DIVISION, 1.5 GB) VS. ALTOONA CURVE (13-7, 4TH PLACE SW DIVISION, 2.0 GB)

RHP MARK LEITER JR (1-1, 4.15 ERA) VS. RHP OSVALDO BIDO (0-0, 2.84 ERA) - GAME ONE

TBD VS. RHP MAX KRANICK (1-0, 4.02 ERA) - GAME TWO

SATURDAY, MAY 29 | 4 P.M. DOUBLEBEADER | PEOPLE'S NATURAL GAS FIELD

GAMES #22/23 | ROAD GAMES #10/11 | BROADCAST: FOX SPORTS RADIO 1330 AM, SEAWOLVES.COM

UPCOMING SCHEDULE & STARTING PITCHERS

SUNDAY, MAY 30 AT ALTOONA - 6 P.M. - PEOPLE'S NATURAL GAS FIELD

RHP Pedro Payano (1-1, 3.86 ERA) VS. RHP Jeff Passantino (0-1, 3.38 ERA)

TUESDAY, JUNE 1 AT AKRON - 6:35 P.M. - CANAL PARK

TBD VS. TBD

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 AT AKRON - 6:35 P.M. - CANAL PARK

TBD VS. TBD

LAST GAME

The SeaWolves dropped back-to-back games for only the second time this season as fell in a seesaw battle to the Altoona Curve, 7-5. Altoona took the early lead in the second when Brendt Citta homered with one out off of Erie starter Paul Richan. Richan would go three innings allowing a run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts. Erie took the lead in the fifth. Cole MacLaren grounded into a fielder's choice, plating Dylan Rosa to tie the game. Riley Greene followed with an RBI double for a 2-1 lead. The lead was short lived as Altoona jumped back ahead in the last of the fifth against reliever Brad Bass. Bass walked back-to-back hitters and gave up a three-run home run to Oneil Cruz for a 4-2 Curve edge. The SeaWolves closed the gap in the seventh. Ryan Kreidler worked a 3-2 count before blasting a three-run home run, his third, making it 6-5, but Erie could get no closer.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.