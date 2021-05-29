Baysox-Senators Postponed

Saturday night's doubleheader at Prince George's Stadium between the Bowie Baysox and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.

There is now a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday afternoon, with gates opening at 12 p.m. and the first pitch of the first game scheduled for 12:35 p.m.

Sunday's games will both be seven inning games.

