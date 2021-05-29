Baysox-Senators Postponed
May 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Bowie Baysox News Release
Saturday night's doubleheader at Prince George's Stadium between the Bowie Baysox and the Harrisburg Senators has been postponed due to rain.
There is now a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday afternoon, with gates opening at 12 p.m. and the first pitch of the first game scheduled for 12:35 p.m.
Sunday's games will both be seven inning games.
Order online or call 301-464-4865 to purchase your tickets. The 2021 season is presented by Money One Federal Credit Union.
