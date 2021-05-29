Senators and Bowie Baysox Postponed Due to Rain Saturday Night in Bowie

May 29, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Harrisburg Senators News Release







The Harrisburg Senators and Bowie Baysox doubleheader in Bowie Saturday night has been postponed due to rain. The game Saturday night will be made up as part of a doubleheader Sunday, May 30 beginning at 12:35 p.m. The games Sunday are two seven inning games.

The Senators return home for a six-game series against the Portland Sea Dogs (Red Sox) beginning Tuesday, June 1st with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The Senators offices are open from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Tickets for any 2021 home game are available online 24 hours a day or in person at the box office or over the phone during normal business hours. For information about Sensylvania Club Season Memberships please call the Senators at 717-231-4444 or visit the Senators online at www.senatorsbaseball.com. You can find the Senators on Facebook at facebook.com/senatorsbaseball or @hbgsenators on Twitter.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from May 29, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.