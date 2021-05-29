May 29, 2021 Sea Dogs Game Notes

SETH BLAIR MAKES SEA DOGS DEBUT - Seth Blair was added to the Sea Dogs roster on May 27th and made his debut at Hadlock Field last night. Blair tossed 2.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while striking out one batter. He did not issue a walk. The Boston Red Sox signed Blair as a free agent in August of 2020 and spent the remainder of 2020 at the Alternate Site. He began 2021 with the Worcester Red Sox before he was sent to Portland.

MIESES WITH DOUBLE DIGITS - Johan Mieses smashed his tenth home run of the season last night, with an opposite field two-run home run to put the Sea Dogs ahead, 2-1 in the first inning. Mieses now leads the Northeast League with 10 and also is tops with slugging percentage, .722.

FACING THE YARD GOATS - When it comes to the Yard Goats, Ryan Fitzgerald owns the best batting average against Hartford. Through 10 games, Fitzgerald is batting .424 with seven doubles and three RBI. Johan Mieses has 12 RBI through nine games with five home runs.

ONLY SHOW IN TOWN - Last night, the Sea Dogs and Yard Goats were the only game in action in the Northeast League. Every other game was postponed due to weather. Today, Portland and Hartford will be the only single game played as every other match-up will feature a doubleheader.

2.5 GAMES OUT - After last night's loss, the Portland Sea Dogs remain 2.5 games out of first place. The Somerset Patriots own the top spot and are 8-2 in their last 10 games. The Sea Dogs are 6-4 in their last 10 games and are 7-3 at home.

ON THE MOUND - Josh Winckowski will make his fifth start this afternoon for the Sea Dogs. He is 1-0 with a 1.80 ERA and has pitched 20.0 innings allowing four earned runs on 14 hits while walking nine and striking out 17. He last faced the Yard Goats 5/12 and tossed 6.0 innings allowing one run on two hits while walking one and striking out four. The only run he allowed was a home run.

