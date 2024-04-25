Win Streak Snapped in Doubleheader

April 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Indiana - The TinCaps lost both seven-inning affairs to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate) on a chilly Wednesday night at Parkview Field. Great Lakes won the first game, 11-1, and the finale, 5-1.

In the opener, Great Lakes (10-7) scored four runs in the third inning and added seven more in the seventh.

Nevertheless, Fort Wayne (8-8) reliever Tyler Morgan pitched two scoreless innings with a pair of strikeouts. Through four appearances this season, Morgan owns a 1.64 ERA.

Offensively, right fielder Tyler Robertson also stayed in a groove, making it back-to-back games with an RBI double.

Game two for the 'Caps was led by a very solid start from righty Enmanuel Pinales. For the third straight start, Pinales went through four innings and struck out at least four batters.

Fort Wayne's biggest hit of game two came off the bat of Nik McClaughry. The shortstop knocked in Jarryd Dale with an RBI double in the third. At the time that brought the 'Caps within a run at 2-1, but Great Lakes tacked on one in the sixth and a pair in the seventh.

Next Game: Thursday, April 25 vs. Great Lakes (7:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Miguel Cienfuegos

Loons Probable Starter: RHP Jared Karros

Watch: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com

