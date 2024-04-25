TinCaps Game Information: April 25 vs. Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers)

April 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps (8-8) @ Great Lakes Loons (10-7)

Thursday, April 25 | 7:05 p.m. | Parkview Field | Fort Wayne, Indiana

LHP Miguel Cienfuegos vs RHP Jared Karros

TV: MyTV 21.3 (Xfinity 1172) | Bally Live app (FREE) & MiLB.TV | Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM / TinCaps.com

LAST NIGHT: The Loons snapped the TinCaps' 4-game winning streak by winning both games of the doubleheader.

RALLY CAPS: The TinCaps have overcome a deficit in 5 of their first 8 wins this season, including 3 in a row.

WELCOME BACK: Last year's manager, Jonathan Mathews, is back at Parkview Field this week in his capacity as a Hitting Coordinator for the Padres.

AROUND THE SYSTEM: 17-year-old Leo DeVries debuted with Single-A Lake Elsinore Tuesday night. On Wednesday, the shortstop went 2/4 with a double and a stolen base.

CLOSE CALLS: Of Fort Wayne's first 14 games, only 3 have been decided by more than 3 runs. The 'Caps have played 7 1-run games, 4 2-run games, and 2 3-run games.

SMALL WORLD: Great Lakes shortstop Noah Miller is the younger brother of former TinCap and current Brewers infielder Owen Miller, who played 26 games with Fort Wayne in 2018. After being traded to Cleveland, Owen made his MLB debut in 2021. In December, he was traded to Milwaukee, where his manager, Pat Murphy, is the father of TinCaps left fielder Kai Murphy.

PITCHING PROWESS: In the Midwest League, the TinCaps rank 2nd in K/9 (10.9) and 4th in SO/BB ratio (1.95)... Fort Wayne relievers have a 3.05 ERA, 3nd best.

DEFENSE: TinCaps catchers lead the MWL in caught stealing % at 31% (the league average is 18%). Ethan Salas leads the circuit having thrown out 5 runners trying to steal, while Anthony Vilar has caught 3 runners, which ranks 7th... As a team, the TinCaps have only committed 9 errors, the 2nd fewest in the 12-team league.

UNLUCKY HITTING: Both Nik McClaughry (.217) and Nerwilian Cedeño (.226) sit in the bottom ten in the league in BABIP (batting average on balls in play).

TYLER ROBERTSON: After another RBI double on Wednesday night, Robertson is in a tie for third in the Midwest League with 6 doubles.

DEVIN ORTIZ: 9-game on-base streak dating back to April 14... In the MWL, ranks 11th in SLG (.511) and 12th in OBP (.426).

HOMER BUSH JR: With another stolen base last night, Bush Jr. ranks 4th in SB (7) and has only been caught once.

KAI MURPHY: In the MWL, ranks 6th in 2B (5) and 8th RBis (11)... Had the first 4-hit game of his MiLB career Friday night... The last TinCap to have 4 hits in a game was Lucas Dunn on July 16 @ Great Lakes... Prior to that, it was Nerwilian Cedeño and Jackson Merrill vs. West Michigan on July 4... Colton Bender had 4 hits against Lake County April 15, 2023.

GRIFFIN DOERSCHING: In the MWL, ranks 3rd in HR (3), 7th in TB (30), 12th in H (17), and 4th in XBH (7).

