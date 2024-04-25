Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game Draft Weekend Promo Code

April 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







DAYTON, OHIO - Day Air Ballpark is excited to welcome back the Logan Wilson Celebrity Softball Game, presented by Kettering Health on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

Use promo code "DRAFT24" by clicking the "Unlock" button for $10 off each ticket purchased for the event (excluding lawn tickets). This promotion will only last until Sunday, April 28, so, get your tickets now at loganwilsonsoftball.com ! T icket prices range from $15 to $50. Parking is available at daytondragons.com/directions.

The 2024 event will feature a home run derby at 2:00PM, followed by the celebrity softball game beginning at approximately 3:00PM. Gates will open to the public at 12:00PM and will kick off with a pre-event party on the plaza.

Led by Cincinnati Bengals linebacker, Logan Wilson, will be joined by center Ted Karras, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, and other teammates listed below. Fans can find a full list of players at loganwilsonsoftball.com .

Giovani Bernard

Germaine Pratt

Cal Adomitis

Joe Bachie

Jalen Davis

Jordan Battle

Trayveon Williams

BJ Hill

Chase Brown

The Celebrity Softball Game will feature a fundraising initiative for "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation." Logan Wilson has worked closely with "The Brooks Joshua Anderson Foundation", a 501(c)3 sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS) research program and scholarship fund. The Foundation, dedicated in Brooks name, carries the legacy of Brooks and strives to end the mystery behind SIDS.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 25, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.