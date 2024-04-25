Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (6:05 PM at Lansing)

April 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, April 25, 2024 l Game # 18

Jackson Field l Lansing, Mich. l 6:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (7-10) at Lansing Lugnuts (8-9)

RH Kevin Abel (0-0, 5.00) vs. RH Wander Guante (0-1, 6.00)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Lansing Lugnuts (affiliates of the Oakland Athletics) in the third game of a six-game series. Season Series : Dayton 3, Lansing 1.

Last Game: Wednesday : Lansing 11, Dayton 4. The Lugnuts broke open a close game with five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning, taking advantage of five consecutive walks to start the frame. The Dragons had opportunities late in the game, threatening with the tying run at second base and one out in the seventh, and the tying run at the plate with no outs in the eighth, but they could not get the big hit. Dayton finished with a season-low three hits, all singles.

Current Series (April 23-28 at Lansing) : Dayton is 1-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in the series: .182 batting average (12 for 66); 5.0 runs/game (10 R, 2 G); 3 home runs; 1 stolen base; 7.41 ERA (17 IP, 14 ER); 2 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons rank tied for second in the MWL in home runs with 16 and have the league leader in homers (Cam Collier, 6).

Over the last five games, the Dragons have outscored their opponents in the first three innings 12-4, going 1-4 over those games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,856), trailing the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox (8,043).

Player Notes

Cam Collier hit four home runs in six games in the Fort Wayne series, batting .292. He leads the MWL in home runs (6), is tied for first in RBI (19), and tied for second in extra base hits (8). Collier has cooled down over his last three games, going 1 for 12.

Sal Stewart over his last 14 games is batting .360 (18 for 50) with one home run, three doubles, one triple, 7 RBI, 9 walks, and an OPB of .458. Stewart is batting .455 vs. LHP on the year.

Ruben Ibarra over his last six games is batting .474 (9 for 19) with one double and five walks, and a .577 on-base percentage.

Carlos Jorge over his last six games is batting .304 (7 for 23) with four doubles and a .478 slugging percentage.

Pitcher Ryan Cardona ranks first in the Midwest League in opponent's batting average at .128 and third in WHIP at 0.86 (14 IP, 6 H, 6 BB).

Average age of MWL position players in 2024 is 22.2. The Dragons have three position players age 19 (Acosta, Collier, Balcazar) and four who are 20 (Jorge, Rodriguez, Serrano, Stewart). None of the Dragons seven youngest players have had an at-bat in 2024 against a younger pitcher .

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com )

Friday, April 26 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Rhett Lowder (0-0, 2.70) at Lansing RH Blaze Pontes (0-1, 6.52)

Saturday, April 27 (6:05 pm): Dayton RH Jared Lyons (0-1, 5.73) at Lansing RH Jake Garland (1-0, 0.00)

Sunday, April 28 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Javi Rivera (0-0, 6.10) at Lansing LH James González (1-0, 1.98)

