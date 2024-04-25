Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: April 30-May 5

GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Great Lakes Loons will be in Wisconsin to face the Timber Rattlers at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium in a six-game series starting on Tuesday. The Rattlers have a lot of fun planned for you, including the first Copa de la Diversion game of the season with the Rattlers taking the field at Los Cascabeles de Wisconsin and a Sugar Skull Whiffer bobblehead giveaway in the final game of the series!

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link .

There are two special ticket packages for those who are eligible to take advantage this week.

The entire week is Nurses Week with bleacher or grass seats available for $1 to nurses. This offer can be redeemed over the phone or in person by showing a nurse's badge.

The games on Tuesday and Thursday during this homestand are College Nights with bleacher or grass seats available for $2 to college students and staff. These tickets are available at this link to those with an .edu email. This offer may also be redeemed in person or over the phone with a current college ID.

TUESDAY, APRIL 30 at 6:40pm; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance: Bang for Your Buck Night is a great way to start the series. All fans may enjoy Cher-Make hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2. Bang for Your Buck is presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance in 2024.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 1 at 12:10pm; DARE Day; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: It's an afternoon game for fans of all ages. Children who are participants in area Drug Abuse Resistance Education programs are invited to come out to the game. Fans age 55 and older may purchase a Silver Foxes Special for this game. That is a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers baseball cap, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. This offer is available online this season by using the link above and using coupon code "FOX". Fans may order in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

THURSDAY, MAY 2 at 6:40pm; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Cher-Make brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, MAY 3 at 6:40pm; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM: Children twelve and under may run the bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation and 95.9 KISS-FM after the Rattlers and Loons finish the game.

SATURDAY, MAY 4 at 1:10pm; Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka; Pick-N-Save Reusable Bag Giveaway; Post-game Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM: The second Bark in the Park of the season will be just as much fun as the first. Bring your favorite canine to the game for Bark in the Park presented by Tito's Handmade Vodka. A free seat has been set aside on the left field berm for your pup. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a reusable bag from Pick-N-Save. Kids aged twelve and under run the bases courtesy of Meijer and 95.9 KISS-FM.

SUNDAY, MAY 5 at 1:10pm; Los Cascabeles Day with Whiffer Sugar Skull Bobblehead Giveaway presented by DiGiorno; Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: It's the first appearance of the season by Los Cascabeles. The Timber Rattlers players and coaches will wear their lime green Cascabeles jerseys for this game to celebrate the Hispanic Heritage of baseball. Whiffer gets into the act, too, as the big, blue mascot is wearing that Cascabeles jersey for his Sugar Skull bobblehead. The first 1,000 fans into the stadium will receive the bobblehead courtesy of DiGiorno. This is also a Brewers Sunday with 107.5 The Fan. Catch on the Field is presented by TruGreen from noon to 12:30pm to allow fans to get on the outfield - weather permitting - to play catch. Players will be available for autographs with fans in a postgame autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season , mini-plan , flex packages , and individual game tickets for the 2024 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Ticket Office located at Neuroscience Group Field at Fox Cities Stadium. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

