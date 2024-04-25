Venue Welcomes 7 Millionth Guest

April 25, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - During Parkview Field's 15th anniversary year, the ballpark welcomed its 7 millionth guest on Thursday afternoon. The venue reached the milestone as Aunt Millie's hosted a business meeting in the Neoti Tech Center.

"For a decade and a half now, Parkview Field has been more than baseball," said TinCaps President Mike Nutter. "Holly Raney and Lexi Smith have done an amazing job leading our special events over the years, keeping the venue busy year-round. We appreciate our friends at Aunt Millie's and all those who've been guests here since 2009."

The TinCaps, Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres, drew their 5 millionth fan for a game last June. This 7-million figure counts attendance for both games and special events.

Parkview Field regularly hosts not only business meetings, but also parties, weddings, and other functions-sometimes even large-scale concerts. Meanwhile, the Fort4Fitness Fall Festival for runners, walkers, and wheelers has become the largest single-day event at the ballpark each year. In addition to the Neoti Tech Center conference-style room that's located on the third-base side of the ballpark, the venue features the Lincoln Financial Event Center, the Suite Level Lounge, the 400 Club and The Summit presented by US Foods, an amphitheater, and even usage of the concourse, batting cages, and field.

Last year there were more than 850 special events in total, bringing about 135,000 guests.

Since opening, Parkview Field has annually been rated as the top ballpark in Minor League Baseball. The staff has also been recognized for excellence in service and hospitality.

Parkview Field has in-house catering, customizing menus for events. The ballpark also offers extras, like utilizing the video board and fireworks.

"We truly appreciate the support of the community for 15 years and counting," said Holly Raney, Parkview Field's Special Events Manager. "At Parkview Field, we're committed to helping create memories for our guests, whether that's at a game or a banquet."

To learn more about hosting an event at the ballpark, visit ParkviewField.com .

