Win Streak Snapped at Eight in Lopsided Loss

EUGENE, OR - The eight-game winning streak came to an abrupt halt on Thursday night as the Eugene Emeralds (28-16) suffered their first defeat in nearly two weeks, falling to the Vancouver Canadians (25-20) by a final of 13-9 at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: Brandon Eisert (4-0, 2.70 ERA): 3.0 IP | 4 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 6 K

Losing Pitcher: Seth Corry (1-2, 4.95 ERA): 4.2 IP | 5 H | 6 R | 6 ER | 2 BB | 9 K

Save: N/A

HR(s): Eugene: Tyler Fitzgerald (6) | Vancouver: Spencer Horwitz (2)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Eugene got the scoring started first in the game's first frame, starting with a solo homer from Tyler Fitzgerald, his second laser-like homer into the opposing bullpen in as many days. Back-to-back doubles in the ensuing two at-bats saw the Emeralds' lead grow to 2-0 as Will Wilson and Sean Roby each mashed doubles with Roby's two-bagger scoring Wilson to put the Ems up by a pair after one.

The early lead was short-lived for the Emeralds, though, as the C's struck back with a pair of runs to level the score, the first run coming on a one-out double from Ryan Gold that scored Sebastian Espino while the tying run came on a Luis De Los Santos single that scored Gold to knot the game at 2-2.

Eugene retook the lead an inning later in the bottom of the third when Patrick Bailey picked up his first RBI since June 2 with a double down the right field line to score Roby and make it 3-2, Ems, but Vancouver immediately responded once again, cutting Eugene's lead back to one thanks to another Ryan Gold RBI double in the top of the fourth.

The pendulum swung the Emeralds way again in the bottom of the fourth when they restored a two-run advantage as Brandon Martorano was singled home by Fitzgerald after leading off the inning with a double and then stealing third, but that pendulum aggressively oscillated back the Canadians way an inning later.

The C's plated three runs in the fifth and they all came on one swing of the bat, a three-run homer from Vancouver's Spencer Horwitz for his second homer of the season, making it 7-5 in favor of the C's in the fifth.

Two innings later, Vancouver kicked the door down with a six-run seventh inning, ultimately bringing ten batters to the plate despite tallying only two hits in the inning as walks (4), hit batters (1) and wild pitches (1) doomed the Emeralds in a forgettable frame that ended with the Ems trailing by seven, 12-5.

Vancouver added another in the top of the eighth to make it an eight-run deficit for the Emeralds, but Eugene cut that deficit in half in that very same eighth inning, plating four runs behind an RBI groundout from Will Wilson and RBI singles from both Tyler Fitzgerald and Armani Smith, sneaking the Ems into striking distance with three outs to go.

The Eugene offense couldn't muster much in the ninth, though, as Brandon Martorano's two-out double was the only blip left on the Emeralds' EKG as Eugene ultimately fell by a final of 13-9.

Emeralds starting pitcher Seth Corry again battled ups-and-downs, scattering nine strikeouts over 4.2 innings while also allowing six earned runs.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Tyler Fitzgerald - 2B: Penciled into the top of the order, Fitzy continued his fine form on Thursday with three hits (3-for-5) while homering in his second consecutive game. Fitzgerald, who entered the day ranking in the top ten in the High-A West in both RBIs and runs scored, finished the night with three RBIs and two runs scored.

Brandon Martorano - C: In a system full of elite catching talent, Martorano continues to bang the drum begging for more of the spotlight. B-Mart finished with a game-high four hits (4-for-4) with two doubles, a walk, and two runs scored.

WHAT'S NEXT: The Eugene Emeralds and Vancouver Canadians face off again on Friday night. Friday night is PRIDE Night at PK Park, presented by Kendall Auto Group and KLCC NPR. First pitch between the Ems and C's is scheduled for 7:05pm PST at PK Park.

