June 25, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Tri-City Dust Devils News Release

Offense Goes Cold against Everett







The Tri-City Dust Devils (15-29) were held quiet at the plate on Thursday night at Gesa Stadium as the team fell 4-0 to the Everett AquaSox. Carlos Herrera's hitting streak came to an end in the loss at nine games.

The AquaSox were able to take an early lead after scoring two runs in the top of the third inning off Tri-City starter Ryan Smith, which included a Patrick Frick solo home run. Smith suffered the loss despite a solid outing. The southpaw allowed two runs and had eight strikeouts. The Dust Devils had three hits and were able to draw two walks, but were ultimately held scoreless by Everett's pitching staff. Â

Right-hander Zach Linginfelter will toe the rubber for Tri-City in the fourth matchup of the six-game home series on Thursday night. Everett will counter with right-hander Emerson Hancock, the 2020 1st round pick for the Seattle Mariners.

