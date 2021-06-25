Stoudt and 'Sox Hop Ahead, 4-0

PASCO, Wash. - The Everett AquaSox (26-17) shut out the Tri-City Dust Devils (15-29) for the second time in three nights, 4-0.

HOW IT HAPPENED

AquaSox pitchers Levi Stoudt, Dayeison Arias and Evan Johnson combined to throw a three-hit shutout, striking out 15 Dust Devils. Joseph Rosa got things started, leading off the third inning with a walk. Rosa then moved over to second base on a throwing error, promptly stealing third. Cody Grosse drove in Rosa with a groundout, scoring the Frogs' first run. Patrick Frick extended the lead with a two-out solo home run, putting the 'Sox ahead, 2-0.

The AquaSox struck again in the seventh inning; Jack Larsen and Tyler Keenan led off the inning with back-to-back doubles to right-center field. Keenan's double drove in Larsen, scoring himself three batters later when Tri-City's third baseman Adrian Rondon overran a slow ground ball.

WRAPPING IT UP

Stoudt recorded his third consecutive win, going 5.2 innings, allowing three hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Arias pitched 2.1 perfect innings, striking out six of the seven batters that he faced. Johnson pitched a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts.

Frick's home run was his fourth of the season. Rosa's stolen base was his ninth of the season, tying Kaden Polcovich for the team lead.

LOOKING AHEAD

AquaSox RHP Emerson Hancock (1-0 2.14 ERA) goes up against Dust Devils RHP Zach Linginfelter (0-3 2.73 ERA) on Friday, June 25, at 7:05 p.m. Listen to 1380 KRKO for all of the action; tune in for the pre-game show beginning at 6:50 p.m. with Steve Willits.

