Hard Pfaadt Win

The Hillsboro Hops defeated the Spokane Indians 6-4 for their second win in a row after dropping seven straight. Brandon Pfaadt earned the win in his Hops debut, tossing six innings of three-run ball.

Pfaadt got off to a strong start, striking out the side in the top of the first. In the second, Pfaadt ran into a little trouble and allowed the first run of the game on wild pitch to Hunter Stovall that brought in Michael Toglia .

The Hops quickly bounced back in their half of the second with three runs. Tristin English doubled with one out and was driven in on a base hit by Nick Dalesandro that got passed Indians center fielder Niko Decolati. Dalesandro was credited with a triple on the play. Eduardo Diaz walked to put runners at the corners before Tra Holmes broke the tie with a single to right field. Jorge Barrosa drove in the final run of the inning on a fielder's choice to put the Hops up 3-1.

Spokane quickly came back within a run in the top of the third. However, Hillsboro scored in their half of the frame to bring the score up to 4-2. Blaze Alexander led off with a double for his first of two hits in the contest. Axel Andueza brought Alexander into score with a one out ground ball base hit to center field.

The Indians continued to claw back, adding another run in the top of the fifth on a two-out homer by Brenton Doyle . Pfaadt recorded a strong outing in his High A and Hillsboro Hops debut. The right-hander hurled six innings to go along with six punch outs.

The Hops bats were able to give their bullpen a little extra cushion with two more runs in the bottom of the seventh. With one out, Barrosa tripled on a line drive to center field. Leodany Perez drew a walk to put runners on first and third still with one out. Barrosa was attempted to be picked off at third base by Indian's catcher Willie MacIver. The throw deflected off Barrosa, allowing him to come into score and Perez advanced to third base. MacIver was tagged with a throwing error on the play. Alexander finished his hot day with an RBI (run batted in) single to bring the Hops lead up to 6-3.

As they did all game, Spokane's offense continued to make things interesting. In the top of the eighth, Hillsboro reliever Kai-Wei Lin quickly ran into trouble, allowing two walks and a hit to load the bases with one out. Hop's manager Vince Harrison turned to Joe Jones for the second night in a row for the save. Jones started off a little shaky, committing an error against his first batter after bobbling a ground ball back to the mound This allowed a runner to come home. Jones locked in and got out of the jam in the eighth with a double play. Jones went on to pitch a scoreless ninth inning to complete the five-out save.

Hillsboro will be back at it tomorrow against Spokane at 7:05 p.m. The game will air on Rip City Radio 620 AM with pregame coverage beginning at 6:50 p.m.

