Hillsboro Hops to Return to 100% Capacity at Ron Tonkin Field on July 1

June 25, 2021 - High-A West League (High-A West) - Hillsboro Hops News Release







Hillsboro, OR. - In light of Oregon Governor Kate Brown's announcement today that Oregon's remaining COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on June 30th, the Hillsboro Hops (@HillsboroHops) will return to 100% capacity for all home games at Ron Tonkin Field starting on July 1st. The Hops will be the first pro sports team in Oregon to return to 100% capacity.

"Today's announcement is a culmination of 15 months of uncertainty, anxiety, sadness, hope and now triumph," said Hillsboro Hops President KL Wombacher. "While its been incredible to have fans back at Ron Tonkin Field, seeing this place sold out again on July 4th will be an incredible feeling for all of us. Huge thank you to our staff, fans, and community for their sacrifices to get us here. We're back."

In February, the Hops, an affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, announced that they signed a 10-Year Professional Development Agreement with MLB and have been promoted from short season to full season. The Hops season runs until early September.

The Hillsboro Hops are in their ninth season as a Diamondbacks' affiliate, first in a full-season capacity, and 21st year of the partnership dating back to Yakima (2001-12). The Hops spent the previous 8 campaigns (2013-20) as Arizona's Short-Season A representative, winning 3 league titles (2014-15, '19).

Tickets for all Hillsboro Hops home games are available at www.hillsborohops.com and at the Ron Tonkin Field ticket office.

• Discuss this story on the High-A West League message board...





High-A West League Stories from June 25, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.