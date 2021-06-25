PK Park Back to Full Capacity Starting in July

It's official: PK Park is back to full capacity beginning in July.

Following Governor Brown's announcement today of an executive order lifting Oregon's risk level framework and COVID-19 health and safety restrictions, all remaining Eugene Emeralds home games from July onward will operate at 100% capacity.

As such, all COVID-19 regulations and restrictions at PK Park regarding social distancing, vaccinations, and masks will be officially lifted beginning in July.

So, what does this mean? Starting on July 6, the first Emeralds home game in the month of July, here are the details you need to know:

- 100% CAPACITY: No more pod seating. No more vaccinated and physically-distanced sections. PK Park will, essentially, look as it did pre-COVID.

- NO MORE MASKS: Masks will no longer be required at PK Park.

- COVID-19 GUIDELINES: All guidelines surrounding COVID-19 have been lifted.

As a way to welcome back fans to a full capacity PK Park, fans can use the promo code 'WEMADEIT' when purchasing single-game tickets at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com to receive 50% off box seat tickets for the first homestand of July, taking place July 6-11 vs .the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners).

The Eugene Emeralds will play two six-game series in the coming month: July 6-11 vs. the Everett AquaSox (Seattle Mariners), and July 20-26 vs. the Hillsboro Hops (Arizona Diamondbacks).

Tickets to all Emeralds home games are available now at www.EmeraldsBaseball.com or by calling (541) 342-5367.

