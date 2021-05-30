Win-Streak Ends at Three for TinCaps

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The TinCaps had their three-game win streak snapped on Sunday night at Four Winds Field, dropping the series finale to the South Bend Cubs (Chicago Cubs affiliate), 12-2.

Right-hander Gabe Mosser started his second game for the TinCaps (10-13) this week, after starting the series-opener on Tuesday night. Mosser threw five innings, and tallied four strikeouts and just one walk.

Offensively, the 'Caps jumped on South Bend starter Max Bain in the fifth, after four shutout innings. In his 2021 debut with Fort Wayne, third baseman Kelvin Alarcon drove in center fielder Jawuan Harris with a single. Two hitters later, catcher Jonny Homza plated Alarcon with a double to right field to cut the then-deficit to 5-2.

The Cubs knocked 18 hits off TinCaps pitchers, which is the most in a game this season. Every member of the Cubs lineup tallied a hit, with six having multiple.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 1 vs. Cedar Rapids (7:05 p.m.)

