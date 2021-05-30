'Caps Get League's First 6-Game Sweep

May 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps got a big boost from two top-10 Detroit Tigers prospects to go with dominant pitching in a 7-1 victory over the Lake County Captains Sunday afternoon at LMCU Ballpark.

2020 second-round picks Dillon Dingler and Daniel Cabrera each launched pair of home runs as starting pitcher Chance Kirby wielded a no-hitter through his first 5.2 innings to complete the six-game sweep - the first by any team in the High-A Central this season.

The Whitecaps jumped all over the Captains through the first two frames, plating five runs - highlighted by a three-run bomb off the bat of Cabrera - putting West Michigan out in front 5-0. Kirby held the Captains to just one hit until a two-out single by Jose Tena in the sixth. The 'Caps added insurance in the seventh on a two-run homer from Dingler to extend their advantage to 7-0. Lake County avoided the shutout with a run in the top of the ninth, but Zack Hess induced a flyout to close the book on a six-game sweep of the Captains, 7-1.

Kirby (2-1) ties Beau Brieske for the longest start of any Whitecaps pitcher going six innings while striking out five Captains in his second win on the season. Captains starter Mason Hickman (1-2) lasted only two innings while allowing five runs in his second defeat on the year. The Whitecaps improve to 14-9 while the Captains fall to 11-13. West Michigan has now won seven straight games for the first time since June of 2017. The sweep also gives the 'Caps their first perfect homestand playing six or more ballgames since sweeping three-game sets from Great Lakes and South Bend in 2014. Cabrera led the way with a 3-for-4 performance with three runs scored, and has nine hits in his last 13 at-bats.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps look to extend their winning streak to eight games - their longest since 2006 - when they begin a new six-game series in Midland against the Great Lakes Loons Tuesday at 7:05 pm. West Michigan sends defending High-A Central Pitcher of the Week Beau Brieske to the mound to open the week at Dow Diamond. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:50 pm. A limited number of tickets are available for select Whitecaps 2021 home contests by calling the Whitecaps front office at 616-784-4131 or visiting www.whitecapsbaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from May 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.