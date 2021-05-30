Rattlers Get Slammed in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers pitchers had kept the Cedar Rapids Kernels hitters in check during Wisconsin's four-game winning streak during the six-game series. The Kernels had scored just four runs on eight hits during the Wisconsin wins in the series. That changed on Sunday afternoon at Perfect Game Field. Wisconsin outhit Cedar Rapids 7-6, but two of the Kernels hits were grand slam home runs and those eight runs on two swings of the bat were the margin of victory in the 10-2 win over the Timber Rattlers.

The Kernels (10-14) got on the scoreboard first. Wisconsin starting pitcher Justin Jarvis had two outs with a runner at first in the bottom of the third inning. He gave up a hit to Seth Gray and walked Gabe Snyder on four pitches to bring Wander Javier to the plate with the bases loaded.

Javier had three previous plate appearances in the series with the bases loaded and was 0-for-2 with a walk. On this day, Jarvis fell behind Javier 3-1 and the Kernels shortstop hit the next pitch out of the ballpark for a grand slam and a 4-0 lead.

Wisconsin (12-12) chipped away with a run in the top of the fifth but missed out on a second run. Je'Von Ward pinch-hit for Garrett Mitchell with two on and two out in the inning and singled to center. The hit scored Chad McClanahan from second base , got Nick Kahle to second base, and moved Ward's current hitting streak to eleven games. That hit also knocked Kernels starter Ben Gross out of the game.

Korry Howell greeted Cedar Rapids reliever Owen Griffith with a sharp single to left. Kahle was cruising for the plate, but Ward was thrown out at third base for the final out before Kahle crossed the plate and the run did not count.

Mitchell, the #1 prospect of the Milwaukee Brewers, went 0-for-2 in his return to the Wisconsin lineup for the first time since May 5. Ward pinch-hitting for Mitchell was part of the plan to ease Mitchell back into the lineup. If all went well on Sunday, Mitchell should be back in the lineup again on Tuesday at home against the Peoria Chiefs.

The Rattlers scored again in the top of the sixth. David Hamilton singled and stole second base. Thomas Dillard sent a slow roller to second and Spencer Steer tried to make a bare-handed pick on the ball. Steer missed the ball and Hamilton never stopped running as he scored without a play on Dillard's infield single to cut the Kernels lead down to two runs.

Jarvis settled in after the grand slam by Javier and retired the final ten batters he faced in a row.

The Kernels pulled away in the bottom of the eighth inning against a pair of Wisconsin relievers. The first two runs scored against Brady Schanuel on an RBI single by Javier and a run-scoring wild pitch. Schanuel left the game with two runners on base after a walk. John LaRossa relieved and walked the first batter he faced on four pitches to load the bases. Michael Helman was next and he hit a 3-2 pitch from LaRossa to left for the Kernels second grand slam of the game.

Wisconsin's four-game winning streak ended, but they still took the series from the Kernels for their first winning road series of the season.

