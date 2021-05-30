Cheshire, Shreve Added to Kernels Roster

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the additions of pitchers Jonathan Cheshire and Ryan Shreve to the roster from the Double-A Wichita Wind Surge and the Low-A Fort Myers Mighty Mussels, respectively. These moves were disseminated by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

Cheshire is back with the Kernels following two relief appearances for Wichita. He also had a brief stint with the Triple-A St. Paul Saints but did not pitch in any games at that level. Cheshire opened the season with Cedar Rapids featuring four outings. The right-hander from Cypress, Texas was signed by the Twins as a minor league free agent in 2019 after previously pitching for the independent Somerset Patriots and the Toronto Blue Jays organization.

Shreve joins Cedar Rapids for the first High-A assignment of his professional career. He posted one save over six games pitched with the Mighty Mussels earlier this year. Shreve, a right-hander and native of Sherman Oaks, California, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the 16th round of the 2019 First-Year Player Draft out of University of the Pacific.

After these transactions, the Kernels have 29 players on the active roster along with four men on the injured list, one person on the temporary inactive list, and one individual on the restricted list.

Sunday's homestand finale between Cedar Rapids and Wisconsin is slated for 2:05 p.m., and it is a Kids Eat Free Sunday sponsored by Great Clips and Z102.9 with Baseball Bingo presented by the Ox Yoke Inn included in the festivities. Chris Kleinhans-Schulz will call the contest on www.kernels.com and MiLB.TV.

