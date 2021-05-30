TinCaps Game Information: May 30 at South Bend

May 30, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (10-12) @ South Bend Cubs (10-12)

Sunday, May 30 (7:05 p.m.) | Four Winds Field | South Bend, Ind. | Game 6 of 6 in Series | | Road Game 12 of 60 | Game 23 of 120

RHP Gabe Mosser (2.08 ERA) vs. RHP Max Bain (6.75 ERA)

Radio: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM + TinCapsRadio.com (John Nolan & Jack McMullen) | Video: MiLB.TV

LAST NIGHT: The TinCaps collected their third win in a row for the first time this season, beating South Bend 3-1. RF Tirso Ornelas had 2 of the 3 TinCaps hits, including a 2-run double in the third. RHP Matt Waldron was phenomenal, sitting down the first 13 hitters of the game in order, and allowing just 1 ER in 6.0 IP. He had 5 Ks and 0 BB.

HOW DOES 4 SOUND?: With a win tonight, the TinCaps would have their first four-game win streak since they won five in a row in 2019 (August 1-5). This is also their first three-game win streak since that stretch.

BACK AT THE BALLPARK: Tonight marks the series finale between the TinCaps and Cubs. Starting on Tuesday, Parkview Field opens a 12-game homestand. The 'Caps host the Cedar Rapids Kernels (Minnesota Twins affiliate) from June 1-6, and the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians) from June 8-13.

BACK AT PARKVIEW FIELD: While the TinCaps are on the road, their home ballpark is hosting high school graduations. On Friday night, the seniors of Bishop Luers HS were sent off in style at Parkview Field, while Concordia Lutheran HS has its commencement tonight.

STUDS AT BAT: C Jonny Homza is 4th in the league in BB% (17%). When he does swing, it's with authority as his Line Drive % of 28% on batted balls is 2nd highest, only behind CR's Matt Wallner... OF Agustin Ruiz leads High-A Central with 21 RBIs this season. He's tied for 2nd in home runs with 6 in 19 games... INF OF Tirso Ornelas is tied for the league-lead with 9 doubles, only with LC's Will Brennan (9). As a team, Fort Wayne's 50 2B are 2nd to only Lansing (53).

STARTING STRONG: TinCaps starting pitchers have posted a 3.06 ERA this season, 3rd lowest in the league after Great Lakes (2.18) and Cedar Rapids (2.63)... TinCaps starters have also walked just 23 batters, which is the 2nd-lowest total in the league, and just two more than the Loons' rotation.

260 TO THE SHOW: On Friday night, 30-year-old C Webster Rivas became the 195th former Fort Wayne TinCaps player to play in the Major Leagues after debuting with the San Diego Padres. Rivas logged over 2,100 plate appearances in the Minors before his first four in MLB on Friday. Rivas appeared in 25 games for the TinCaps in 2017, hitting .232 with 1 HR in 69 ABs at the age of 26.

