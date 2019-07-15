Wilson Sharp as Birds Top Claws in Series-Opener

SALISBURY, MD - Ryan Wilson threw eight innings and gave up two runs for Delmarva as the Shorebirds topped the BlueClaws 4-2 on Monday night at Perdue Stadium.

Delmarva (18-7/66-28) improves to 12-3 against the BlueClaws and 11-1 against Lakewood (7-16/36-57) in Salisbury. Meanwhile, the BlueClaws have dropped five straight to fall to 21-games under .500 for the first time this season.

Delmarva opened the scoring in the first inning on an RBI single by JC Encarnaction with two outs. They added three more in the second on a two-out three-run double by Robert Neustrom.

Meanwhile, Lakewood couldn't solve lefty Ryan Wilson, who retired the first 12 BlueClaws he faced.

Lakewood got their first base-runner in the fifth on a single by Abrahan Gutierrez before Carlos De La Cruz launched a two-run home run over the left-centerfield wall. For De La Cruz, it was his third home run of the season, the last two of which have come since Friday.

Wilson (5-3) came out after eight, his longest outing of the season and the longest outing by a BlueClaws opponent this year. He allowed two runs on four hits in the win.

BlueClaws starter Manuel Silva (2-3) gave up four runs in four innings while Ethan Lindow threw four scoreless innings in relief for Lakewood.

Abrahan Gutierrez had two of the five Lakewood hits in the loss.

The teams continue their series at Delmarva on Tuesday night at 7:05 pm. RHP James McArthurstarts for the BlueClaws.

