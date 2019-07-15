Drive Top Tourists, 7-2, on Monday

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Drive opened the series with a 7-3 victory over Asheville Tourists on Monday night at Fluor Field, as the Drive racked up 13 hits to take a 1-0 series lead.

The Drive opened scoring with a three-run third inning. With two outs and no one on, Grant Williams and Cole Brannen got back-to-back singles and Brandon Howlett drew a walk to load the bases. Devlin Granberg doubled to left to clear the bases and give the Drive a 3-0 lead.

Greenville added to the lead with a lone run in the fourth. Tyler Esplin led off the inning with a single and Alan Marrero followed with a single to put runners on first and second. Two batters later, Everlouis Lozada singled to center to score Esplin and make it a 4-0 game.

Meanwhile, Drive starter Chase Shugart was able to hold the Tourists scoreless the first six innings. Asheville finally broke through in the seventh, as they loaded the bases with one out. A two-out, bases loaded walk by Terrin Vavra brought home a run to make it 4-1, but Brendan Nail got a strikeout to end the inning and strand three.

Greenville added to its lead with a run in the seventh and two more in the eighth. Granberg doubled off the wall in left center and Esplin scored him with a single to push it to 5-1 after seven. In the eighth, Granberg provided the damage again, collecting his third hit of the night with a single to left to score Williams and Brannen and give the home team a 7-1 lead.

Asheville added one in the ninth on a lead-off solo home run by Willie MacIver to make the final score 7-2.

Shugart (5-1) picked up the win, going 6.1 innings and allowing just one run on six hits with four strikeouts against a pair of walks. Asheville starter Nick Bush (4-8) suffered the loss, allowing four runs on seven hits in 5.0 innings pitched with six strikeouts against on walk.

Granberg paced the Drive on the night, going 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles, a run and a career-high five RBI in the win. Esplin also managed a three-hit night, going 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI. Brannen (2-for-5), Lozada (2-for-4) and Williams (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit games, while Brannen and Williams each scored twice.

The series continues on Tuesday with first pitch at 7:05 PM. Greenville sends right-hander Hunter Haworth to hill, while Asheville counters with right-hander Shelby Lackey.

