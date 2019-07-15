RiverDogs Second Baseman Kyle Gray Promoted to Tampa

CHARLESTON, S.C. - A consistent presence as one half of Charleston's double-play combination, second baseman Kyle Gray was called up to High-A Tampa as announced by the New York Yankees on Monday.

Gray slashed .236/.325/.378 with five home runs and 38 RBI as the RiverDogs' everyday second baseman; his 75 starts at the position are the most for a Charleston player at any one spot on the diamond. His six triples were tied-second most in the South Atlantic League circuit. His patient approach produced a 10.9% walk-rate, drawing 37 bases on balls, ranking among the top-20 in the league.

Gray joins Mickey Gasper as the second member Charleston position player to garner promotion to Tampa this season. Catcher Eduardo Navas also spent a three-game stint in Double-A before returning to the RiverDogs roster.

In a corresponding move, infielder Eduardo Torrealba was activated from Charleston's seven-day injured list, where the 20-year-old had resided since twisting his ankle on a play at first base on June 21 at Hickory. The Venezuela native batted .248 with 15 RBI in 62 games, mostly at shortstop, a position he figures to split time with Oswald Peraza as the up-the-middle pair.

The RiverDogs continue a current six-game road trip on Monday in North Augusta, taking on the GreenJackets (San Francisco) in the first of a three-game tilt. Fans can catch the game on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area and online streaming on the RiverDogs' TuneIn radio station. Right-hander Harold Cortijo (3-1, 1.62) gets the ball for Charleston with the first pitch at 7:05 p.m. from SRP Park. The RiverDogs return to the Lowcountry to open up a four-game, weekend series starting Thursday night at The Joe.

