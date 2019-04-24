Wilson Homers Again in Shuckers Fifth Straight Win

BILOXI, MS - Weston Wilson homered for the fourth time in four days as the Biloxi Shuckers (11-8) defeated the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (5-13) 6-4 on Tuesday night at MGM Park. The win is the fifth in a row for the Shuckers, their longest winning streak of the 2019 season.

Biloxi took the early lead in the second inning thanks to a Cooper Hummel homer, his third of the season. Jacksonville tagged Shuckers starter RHP Bowden Francis for three runs in the third, including a home run by Jorge Guzman, going in front 3-1. Francis recovered well in his final two innings of work, allowing just a single and a walk to finish five strong in his Double-A debut.

The Shuckers didn't need a hit to tie the game in the fourth. Wilson and Bruce Caldwell started the inning with a pair of walks before Luis Aviles Jr. was hit by a pitch, loading the bases. Guzman then hit Blake Allemand with a pitch, forcing in a run. In the ensuing at bat, Alexander Alvarez grounded out to first, scoring Caldwell to knot the game at 3-3.

LHP Angel Perdomo (W, 2-0) came out of the bullpen and worked three scoreless frames for the Shuckers to earn his second win in his last two outings.

In the sixth, Caldwell started the frame with a double off RHP Jordan Milbrath (L, 1-1) and Cooper Hummel followed with a walk to put two men on base. After a wild pitch moved the runners 90 feet, Aviles delivered a sacrifice fly to right, putting Biloxi in front 4-3. Allemand then scorched a single to right, plating Hummel to give Biloxi a 5-3 edge.

Wilson led off the seventh inning with a home run to left, his fourth of the season, to extend the Shuckers advantage to 6-3. RHP Aaron Kurcz (S, 1) surrendered a run in the ninth inning but recorded his first save to secure the Shuckers fourth straight victory over Jacksonville.

Biloxi's ten-game homestand comes to a close on Wednesday morning at 10:35 am. Looking for the series sweep of Jacksonville, the Shuckers will send RHP Alec Bettinger (0-1, 6.75) to the mound against Jumbo Shrimp RHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-2, 3.60). The game can be heard locally in Biloxi on Cruisin' WGCM AM 1240/100.9 FM, TuneIn Radio or the MiLB First Pitch App. Fans can also watch the game on MiLB.TV and save $10 off their subscription when they use the promo code "Shuckers' at check out. It's Education Day at the ballpark, and fans can purchase the "Lunch Break Special' for just $10 which includes a ticket in the Community Bank Terrace, a hot dog, chips and a drink.

Full Season Shuck Nation memberships, Weekender Shuck Nation memberships and Group Outings for the 2019 Biloxi Shuckers season are on sale now and are available for purchase by calling 228-233-3465, online at biloxishuckers.com or by visiting the MGM Park front office. Biloxi will host the 2019 Southern League All-Star Festivities, with a Home Run Derby on Monday, June 17 and the All-Star Game at 6:35 pm on Tuesday, June 18 at MGM Park. Tickets for 2019 All-Star Events are on sale now.

