Another One: Generals Shut out Barons in Series Finale

April 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





Birmingham, Ala. - The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, shut out the Birmingham Barons for the second straight game on Wednesday, winning 9-0 at Regions Field. The win for the Generals (11-7) gave them four wins in five games against Birmingham (9-11) and a 7-2 record on their road trip overall.

For the last 24 innings of their series, the Generals prevented from the Barons from scoring, and credit for Wednesday's shutout went largely to Matt Peacock (1-1, 1.76 ERA). The 25-year-old right-hander kept the ball in play and did not allow an extra-base hit until the sixth inning, inducing a dozen of his outs on ground balls. Peacock's first quality start of 2019 featured three punchouts and three walks, and the Generals' defense turned a season-high four double plays in support of his outing.

In six innings, Peacock allowed seven hits without conceding a run. Bud Jeter and Daniel Gibson each made scoreless appearances to carry the shutout to completion over the last three innings. The consecutive shutouts are a first for Jackson this year and the first since May 20-21 last year at Pensacola.

The Generals' offense struck gold in the first inning, taking a two-run lead on a two-run home run by Pavin Smith. The Jackson first baseman would finish the day with three hits and a trio of runs driven in, while outfielder Ben DeLuzio and third baseman Drew Ellis both contributed their first multi-RBI games of the year. Jeffrey Baez added two hits, while Dominic Miroglio scored twice amid a 13-hit offensive symphony. The visitors also shook off their recent woes with runners on base, finishing with six hits on 12 opportunities with men in scoring position. Entering their series with league-leading Pensacola (13-6) on Thursday, Jackson has won eight of their last ten games, with seven of those wins featuring at least five runs scored.

NEXT GENERALS GAME:

6:05 pm CT Thursday (4/25) vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Minnesota Twins)

The Ballpark at Jackson - Jackson, Tenn.

RHP Riley Smith (1-2, 5.28 ERA) vs. RHP Sean Poppen (2-0, 0.00 ERA)

Broadcast Link: Jackson Generals Baseball Network

UP AND COMING AT

THE BALLPARK:

April 25-29:

Generals vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos (AA, Minnesota Twins)

...featuring

Hero Night (April 27),

with 1,000 T-shirts given away!

For tickets and more information about the Generals, dial 731.988.5299 or log on to JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com!

Southern League Stories from April 24, 2019

