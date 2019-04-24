Double-Plays Prove Costly in Barons Second Straight Shutout

April 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Birmingham Barons News Release





BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Nothing seemed to go right for the Birmingham Barons (9-11) on Wednesday afternoon in their 9-0 loss to the Jackson Generals (11-7) at Regions Field.

The game was almost over from the start, as the Barons were blitzed by the Generals for six runs and seven hits in the first two innings. Jackson would go on to add a run in the seventh and two in the eighth.

Generals first baseman Pavin Smith set the tone early with a two-run homer in the second at bat of the game. Smith finished the day 3-for-5 with three RBI, a run scored and six total bases.

Hitting into twin-killings proved costly for Birmingham. The Barons hit into double-plays in four straight innings, capped off by a Trey Michalczewski grounder with runners on the corners that turned into a 1-6-4 double play to end the sixth inning. That fourth double-play was a new season high and surpassed the 2018 high of three.

It was a start to forget for Barons left-hander Sean Nolin. Nolin only lasted 1.1 innings, surrendering six runs on seven hits. Tanner Banks took over for him and stabilized things in 3.2 scoreless innings.

In the contest, Yermin Mercedes roped a single in his second at bat and continued his hitting streak to 10 consecutive games. He would tack on another hit, a double, and raise his batting average .405 by the end of the day.

Also extending hitting streaks were Ti'Quan Forbes to seven games and Micker Adolfo to six. Joel Booker, coming into the day second in the league in hits, notched two more on Wednesday. Booker now has multi-hit games in nine of his 18 games played this season and has hit safely in 13 of them.

All in all, it was the second straight shutout loss for Birmingham and they have now been held scoreless in 25 consecutive innings. Other than 10 runs scored on Sunday, the Barons managed just three runs the remaining four games.

The Barons will now travel to Montgomery on Thursday for game one of a five game series against the Biscuits. on Tuesday from Regions Field. Left-hander Kodi Medeiros (0-2, 6.75 ERA) will man the hill for the Barons and make his third start of the season.

WJOX-AM 690 will be the home of the Barons on Thursday. Fans can tune into the Coca-Cola Pregame Show starting at 6:20 p.m.

The Birmingham Barons are the proud Double-A affiliate of the Chicago White Sox. The Barons will open the home portion of their 2019 season, which celebrates the 25th anniversary of Michael Jordan's lone year in baseball, against the Tennessee Smokies at 7:05 p.m. April 10 at Regions Field. For ticket information, game schedule, promotions calendar or additional information about Regions Field, please visit barons.com or call (205) 988-3200.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from April 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.