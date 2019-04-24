Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp Game Notes, April 24 at Biloxi

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp try to salvage their series at the Biloxi Shuckers with Wednesday's 11:35 a.m. ET contest. RHP Jordan Yamamoto (0-2, 3.60 ERA) starts for the Jumbo Shrimp against Shuckers RHP Alec Bettinger (0-1, 6.75 ERA). Coverage begins at 11:20 a.m. on MiLB.tv, Sunny 102.3 FM, TuneIn and JaxShrimp.com.

SHRIMP LOSE 6-4 FOR EIGHTH STRAIGHT DEFEAT

Jacksonville starting pitcher Jorge Guzman launched a solo home run, but the Jumbo Shrimp fell 6-4 on Tuesday to the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park. Cooper Hummel homered in the second inning for the game's first run. However, Guzman's solo shot began the third to tie the score at one. Later in the frame, Justin Twine roped an RBI triple and Joe Dunand followed with an RBI single to put Jacksonville in front at 3-1. The Shuckers came back with two in the fourth to tie and then took the lead with two more tallies in the sixth. Weston Wilson launched a round-tripper in the seventh to make it 6-3. John Silviano notched an RBI single in the ninth, but the Jumbo Shrimp could get no closer.

SIERRA MIST

Jacksonville outfielder Magneuris Sierra went 2-for-4 with a walk on Tuesday, continuing a hot start to the season. The San Cristobal, Dominican Republic native saw his 14-game hitting streak come to an end on Monday, but his 16-game on-base streak is still active. Over the last 16 games, Sierra is 22-for-63 (.349/.423/.413 with four doubles, three RBIs, seven walks and one hit-by-pitch. Sierra is tied for third in the Southern League in hits (22) while also placing fourth in average (.333), fifth in OBP (.413) and tied for eighth in doubles (four).

IT'S HIS TIME

In five games from April 12 through April 17, Jacksonville outfielder Brian Miller went just 2-for-18 (.111), dropping his season batting line to .178/.213/.267. However, in the six games since, including a five-hit barrage on April 20, Miller is 9-for-24 (.375/.444/.667) with two doubles, one triple, one home run and five RBIs. This current hot streak has brought his season hitting line up to .246/.297/.406.

DEFEND THE REALM

Jumbo Shrimp catchers Rodrigo Vigil, B.J Lopez and Santiago Chavez (currently on the IL) have teamed to form a dynamic defensive backstop trio. Chavez's eight men caught stealing leads Double-A, and as a team, Jacksonville has gunned down 14 potential base stealers, trailing only High-A Down East's (Texas Rangers) 15 for the MiLB lead. The Shrimp's 45.2 percent caught stealing rate ranks ninth in Double-A.

FOR THE NIGHT IS DARK AND FULL OF TERRORS

Jacksonville started the season 3-2, but the Jumbo Shrimp have now lost 12 of their last 14 games, including eight in a row. Since this 14-game stretch began on April 10, the Jumbo Shrimp have scored just 34 runs (2.4 per game), the fourth-fewest in Double-A, while giving up 68 (-34 run differential). Jacksonville also ranks 23rd in batting average (.218), 27th in on-base percentage (.284), 25th in slugging percentage (.303) and 28th in OPS (.587) during this run. Heading into play on Wednesday, Jacksonville is aiming to avoid its first nine-game skid in recorded club history, which dates back to the beginning of the 2005 season.

LINEUP DEFORESTATION

Jacksonville went 2-for-11 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday, stranding a total of 13 men. Through 19 games on the season, the Jumbo Shrimp are just 24-for-156 (.154/.261/.192) with ducks on the pond. The good news is that, throughout every single level in the history of baseball, situational hitting numbers normalize with bigger sample sizes as the season goes on. The 2019 Jumbo Shrimp's overall batting line is .213/.282/.293, which, while not great, is an improvement over the club's numbers with runners in scoring position.

CHAOS IS A LADDER

While Jacksonville's bullpen has been extraordinary in the early going of the season, posting a collective 2.31 ERA, the club's starting pitching has had some ups and downs thus far. Jumbo Shrimp starters are averaging just 4.2 innings per start, going 2-13 with a 5.34 ERA. Over 81.0 innings, Jacksonville lid-lifters have walked 45 (4.7 BB/9), the third-most of any Double-A starting rotation, while giving up 13 home runs (1.4 HR/9). Only Springfield (Cardinals), Tulsa (Dodgers) and Birmingham (White Sox) have seen their starters surrender more long balls at the Double-A level.

SHRIMP SCOPES

Over the last seven games, the Jumbo Shrimp have seen their opponent put up an eight-run inning, five-run inning, four-run inning, two three-run innings and eight two-run innings, respectively... Jacksonville's eight-game skid is their longest since dropping eight in a row from April 15-22 of the 2017 season.

