Five Run Fourth Sinks Looks

April 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release





Lookouts bats go to work early in the game but pitching doesn't match up in the 11-4 loss last night. Catcher Tyler Stephens belted a two run homer in the first inning but the Smokies get the lead for good with three runs in the bottom of the stanza. The cap on the evening was a five run 4th inning for the Smokies as they scored in the first five innings of the game. The highlight was a three hit night for Ibandel Isabel as he reached base four times including three hits. Jose Siri was on four times without a hit, three walks and a fielders choice,. All in all it was a nine hit night for the Lookouts but fourteen hits for the Smokies. It will be a day game tomorrow for the final game of the series.

RHP-Tony Santillan(0-1,1.84) faces RHP-Zach Hedges(0-0,5.40) in the 11:30 start. Catch the game on 98.1 The Lake at 11:15 and at MiLB.com with Larry Ward and the call.

