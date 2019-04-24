Biscuits Hold off M-Braves, 6-4

PEARL, Mis. - Josh Fleming (2-1) had his longest outing of the season, and the Biscuits (11-8) held on for a 6-4 win in the series finale and rubber match against the Mississippi Braves (9-9) on Wednesday night at Trustmark Park. The Biscuits still haven't lost a series in 2019.

Fleming went 6.2 innings and allowed just two runs on five hits, striking out seven and walking none in another impressive outing for the 22-year-old lefty.

The Biscuits led the whole way in what was a close contest, but opened the scoring in the first with an RBI-double by Jesus Sanchez, who was playing in his first game since Saturday after nursing a sore shoulder the last three days.

In the second, Robbie Tenerowicz would tee off of Mississippi starter Kyle Muller (0-1) for the first baseman's first Double-A home run that was crushed over the left-center field wall. The Biscuits would make it a 3-0 game on Brett Sullivan's RBI-double in the fourth.

The M-Braves would finally crack Fleming in the fifth with a double from Andy Wilkins and an RBI-single from Luis Valenzuela, before Ryan Casteel's second home run of the season hooked just inside the left field foul pole and made it a one-run game at 3-2 in the seventh.

With runners at the corners and two out, Ivan Pelaez was then summoned from the bullpen, and the lefty duly struck out Ray-Patrick Didder to end the threat.

The Biscuits would grab some breathing room in the eighth with three runs off Mike Mader on an RBI-single by Tristan Gray, an error by second baseman Alejandro Salazar, and an RBI-single by Sanchez.

Mississippi would add two more runs in the eighth, but a nifty double play turned by Tenerowicz snuffed out the M-Braves rally, and Phoenix Sanders closed things out in the ninth for his first save of the season.

The Biscuits will now head back to Montgomery and open up a 10-game home stand on Thursday when it will be Field of Dreams Night with a T-Shirt Giveaway. The Biscuits will take on the Birmingham Barons in the first five games, then the Mobile BayBears in the latter five games. An opener and RHP Ricard Pinto will take on Kodi Medeiros (0-2) on Thursday at 6:35 PM CT.

The home stand will also feature Joy to Life - Pink Out the Park Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Friday, April 26; Harry Potter Night and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, April 27; Lil' Crumbs Dress Like a Player Hat Giveaway and Autism Awareness Day on Sunday, April 28; Craft Beer Night on Wednesday, May 1; Military Appreciation Night and MAX Fireworks on Friday, May 3; Star Wars Night featuring a Jersey Auction and MAX Fireworks on Saturday, May 4; and Cinco de Mayo Celebration on Sunday, May 5.

