Generals Gameday: April 24 at Birmingham

April 24, 2019 - Southern League (SL) - Jackson Generals News Release





TODAY:

Jackson Generals (10-7)

vs. Birmingham Barons (9-10)

Wednesday, April 24 | 11:00 am CT | Regions Field

Game #18 | Road Game #14 | First Half Game #18

Generals Starter: RHP Matt Peacock (0-1, 2.89 ERA)

Opponent Starter: LHP Sean Nolin (1-0, 5.28 ERA)

LAST GAME: The Jackson Generals, the Double-A affiliate of Major League Baseball's Arizona Diamondbacks, claimed their second straight series win on Tuesday, beating the Birmingham Barons 3-0 at Regions Field. The victory for Jackson (10-7) included their third quality start in the series, with Sam Lewis (1-1, 2.41 ERA) putting up six zeroes to help shut out Birmingham (9-10).

Recap: JacksonGeneralsBaseball.com.

TODAY'S PITCHING MATCHUP: Right-hander Matt Peacock threw only 41 pitches in a suspended game last Friday, so he enters today having pitched only sparingly over the past week. Peacock's high ground ball rate (67% last year) could play well in front a Jackson defense that has been hot of late. Birmingham's Sean Nolin has some previous MLB innings under his belt, but he's allowed at least 2 earned runs in each of his three starts so far this year.

CANARY IN THE BOX SCORES: After their win on April 23, the Generals have n won 3 of their past 4 games despite being held to a 1-for-28 mark with men in scoring position. They have left 34 men stranded on base in that span, an average nearly equivalent to one LOB per inning. The Generals offense remains dependent upon extra-base hits: they have the third-fewest hits in the SL through April 23 (123), but 39% of them have been XBHs.

QUALITY IN QUANTITY: In their series against the Barons, Jackson's starting pitchers have dealt three quality starts, winning all three games in which a starting pitcher went at least 6.0 IP and allowed 3 or fewer earned runs. Matt Peacock and Bo Takahashi are the last 2 Generals without quality starts recorded.

