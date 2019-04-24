Big Innings Fuel Shrimp to 11-6 Win

BILOXI, Miss. - The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (6-14) defeated the Biloxi Shuckers (11-9) by an 11-6 score in the fifth and final game of the five-game series at MGM Park on Wednesday morning. The victory ended an eight-game losing streak for the Jumbo Shrimp.

Jacksonville right-handed starting pitcher Jordan Yamamoto (1-2) earned his first win of the season, working five innings where he allowed four runs (all earned) on six hits with four walks and three strikeouts. Biloxi right-handed starting pitcher Alec Bettinger (0-2) took the loss, working three-plus innings where he gave up six runs (all earned) on seven hits with a walk and three strikeouts.

The Shuckers struck first in the bottom of the first inning with a two-run home run by Weston Wilson, his fifth of the series, to lead 2-0. Biloxi added a run in that frame on an RBI single by Blake Allemand to grow the lead to 3-0. Biloxi's Michael O'Neill added a solo homer in the bottom of the second to grow the lead to 4-0.

Jacksonville had not recorded a hit and had sent the minimum to the plate in the first three innings against Bettinger. The six-run rally in the top of the fourth started with a leadoff walk to Magneuris Sierra, who now owns a 17-game on-base streak. Jacksonville cut into the lead with three straight RBI singles by Justin Twine, Joe Dunand, and Bryson Brigman to cut Biloxi's lead to 4-3. John Silviano followed with a two-run double that pushed Jacksonville in front 5-4. Anfernee Seymour brought in the last run of the rally with his RBI single that put Jacksonville's lead to 6-4. Silviano added an RBI single in the top of the fifth to grow the lead to 7-4.

The top of the sixth featured a four-run rally. Corey Bird and Twine hit back-to-back RBI singles to grow the lead to 9-4, then Dunand added a sacrifice fly to put the advantage at 10-4. Brigman finished Jacksonville's scoring in the sixth with an RBI single to grow the lead to 11-4. After Yamamoto's five innings, Jacksonville right-hander Kolton Mahoney worked two scoreless innings out of the bullpen.

The Shuckers scored single runs in the final two innings of Jacksonville right-hander Brett Graves, with Trent Grisham hitting a solo homer in the eighth, and Patrick Leonard added a two-run double with two outs in the ninth to make it an 11-7 game, which would be the final score.

Jacksonville's 11 runs were a season-high, as well as the 13 hits recorded by the offense.

