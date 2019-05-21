Wilson Dominates, Pitches Mets to 3-0 Win vs. Jays

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - Tommy Wilson made another sensational start to lead the St. Lucie Mets to a 3-0 win over the Dunedin Blue Jays on Tuesday at First Data Field.

Wilson limited the Blue Jays to one hit over seven impressive innings to earn his team-high fourth win. He lost a no-hit bid with two outs in the seventh inning when Cullen Large hit a clean singled into left field.

Wilson rebounded by getting Alejandro Kirk to fly out to end his outing. Wilson walked one and struck out five. He retired 15 in a row prior to the Large single.

In Wilson's previous start at First Data Field he threw seven no-hit innings against Palm Beach on May 1st and was removed at 98 pitches before the eighth inning.

Wilson has allowed just one earned run and eight hits in 25 innings in May.

Andrew Mitchell, promoted from Low-A Columbia prior to the game, made it to the field in time and pitched the final two innings to complete the shutout and earn the save. He gave up one hit and struck out three.

The Mets scored the only run they needed in the second inning when Jacob Zanon hit a home run to left field. It was his second home run of the season.

Cody Bohanek started the third inning with a triple. He scored on Blake Tiberi's ensuing sac fly.

Manny Rodriguez and Matt Winaker hit back-to-back doubles in the seventh to give the Mets a 3-0 advantage.

Graham Spraker took the loss for Dunedin. He gave up five hits and two earned runs over six innings.

The ballgame took one hour and 56 minutes to complete. It was the shortest nine-inning game of the season for the Mets.

The Mets (23-21) and Blue Jays (25-19) wrap up their series with an Education Day game at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

