Bradenton Barbanegras Debut on May 25

Bradenton, Fla. - The Bradenton Marauders will play Saturday night's game against the Tampa Tarpons as the Bradenton Barbanegras (Black Beards). May 25 is the first of four games Bradenton will play as the Barbanegras in 2019 as part of the Minor League Baseball™ (MiLB™) "Copa de la Diversión," or "Fun Cup." Bradenton is one of 72 clubs participating in Copa this season.

Gates open at 5:00 p.m. and the game begins at 6:30 p.m. The first 750 fans to arrive at Saturday's game will receive a free t-shirt, presented by Yuengling. Fans arriving early can enjoy the music of Grupo Mango performing in the Fan Plaza. Gulf Coast Latin Chamber of Commerce President Jomarie Beaman will throw out a ceremonial first pitch.

La Numero Uno 106.9 FM, 105.3 FM La Zeta, and Rumba 106.5 FM will be on site to provide additional Latin flair to the pre-game proceedings. All aspects of the game day experience will be altered, from team uniforms to the offerings at the concessions stands.

Minor League Baseball has partnered with the Lupus Foundation of America to say Adios Lupus. All Copa games nationwide will feature educational opportunities to learn more about Lupus and what can be done to eradicate it. Copa is sponsored nationally and locally by ECHO, the official power tools supplier of minor league baseball.

