Miracle And Marauders Split A Pair In Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. - The Fort Myers Miracle and Bradenton Marauders split two games on Tuesday afternoon at Hammond Stadium. The Marauders earned a 7-2 win in the continuation of Monday night's suspended game, while the Miracle took the second game, 2-0.

In the second game, Edwar Colina tossed six scoreless innings to earn his second win of the season. Colina (2-1) scattered six hits. He walked one and struck out five.

Hector Lujan earned his second save with a 1-2-3 ninth inning.

Trey Cabbage broke a scoreless game in the fourth with a booming RBI double off the right field wall. In the fifth, Royce Lewis pushed the lead to 2-0 with a run scoring double.

In the suspended game, the Marauders broke open a 3-2 game in the eighth with four runs.

Earlier in the game, Lewin Diaz belted his eighth home run of the month. Diaz moves into a tie with former Miracle Kennys Vargas (2013) for the most homers in the month of May in franchise history.

The series now shifts to Bradenton on Wednesday night for the rubber game of the three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

