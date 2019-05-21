Dunedin Looks for the Series Win in St Lucie

May 21, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





DOUBLEHEADER SWEEP: The Blue Jays took down the St. Lucie Mets in games one and two by the scores of 5-2 and 2-0. In game one, the Mets jumped out in front after scoring a run in the first and fourth innings. Dunedin stormed back and plated five runs in the top of the seventh, sending 11 men to the plate and batting around for the sixth time this season. Alejandro Kirk, Cullen Large, Jesus Navarro, Demi Orimoloye, and Kevin Vicuna drove in runs in the inning. RHP Gage Burland (1.0 Inn, SO) notched the win out of the bullpen in his debut for Dunedin. Game two's final went the way of Dunedin by a closer margin. Samad Taylor and Kevin Vicuna drove in the two runs for the D-Jays in a game that featured just four hits from both teams. RHP Turner Larkins picked up the win, tossing six innings, surrendering just four hits, and striking out five.

TONIGHT'S MATCHUP: Dunedin takes on the St. Lucie Mets in game three of the four game series at First Data Field in St. Lucie, FL. The Blue Jays swept the doubleheader yesterday and look to win their fourth straight. Dunedin comes into tonight's contest having won six of their last eight games and hold a small 1.5 lead over second place Daytona in the FSL North Division standings.

CLUTCH WAYS: During this modest three game winning streak, the Blue Jays have delivered with runners in scoring position. Dating back to the second game of Sunday's doubleheader, the Blue Jays have gone 15-30 (.500) in the aforementioned situation including 5-11 combined in yesterday's doubleheader.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.