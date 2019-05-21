Dunedin Struggles to Just Two Hits in Loss to St. Lucie

May 21, 2019 - Florida State League (FSL) - Dunedin Blue Jays News Release





Port St. Lucie, FL. - RHP Tommy Wilson threw seven scoreless innings for St. Lucie to lead the Mets to the 2-0 win over Dunedin in game three of the four game set.

Wilson was bidding for a no-hitter and had retired 15 consecutive Blue Jays hitters until Cullen Large snapped the no-hit bid with two outs and a single to left. Alejandro Kirk flied out on the next pitch and finish the night for Wilson who notched his fourth win of the season.

In the second inning, Jacob Zanon drilled a homerun over the wall in left to give the Mets the lead. St. Lucie scored in the very next frame when Cody Bohanek tripled and came around to score on Blake Tiberi's sacrifice fly to make it 2-0 Mets.

LHP Andrew Mitchell was called up from Class-A Columbia prior to the game and picked up the save. The finale of the series takes place tomorrow morning with the first pitch set for 10:30 A.M. on getaway day. RHP Maximo Castillo (1-4, 2.59) takes the ball for Dunedin against LHP Kevin Smith (3-2, 2.63) for the Mets.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from May 21, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.