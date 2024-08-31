Williams Dramatic Free Kick Earns Draw

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven forward Romario Williams recorded his first goal for the Boys in Blue in dramatic fashion in the final minute of second-half stoppage time to give the hosts a 1-1 draw against Eastern Conference rival Pittsburgh in front of 10,319 fans at Carroll Stadium.

The Eleven earned a free kick outside the area with Williams and Aodhan Quinn lined up on each side of the ball. Romario took a quick two-step run-up and delivered a laser into the top right corner of the goal to give his team a key point in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Indy remained four points ahead of Pittsburgh in the standings with the draw.

The Boys in Blue had the better of play in the first half. Forward Sebastian Guenzatti had a great opportunity in the third minute off a pass from Maalique Foster, by Pittsburgh goalie Eric Dick made the stop. Indy outshot Pittsburgh in the first half, 3-2, with Guenzatti having two shots and Romario Williams one.

Pittsburgh took the lead in the 73rd minute. Defender Logan Neidlinger entered just after the goal in the 74th minute and he had a good scoring opportunity in the 92nd minute with a shot from outside the box off a pass from Ben Ofeimu saved in the bottom right corner.

That set the stage for Romario's heroics.

Indy Eleven travels to Hartford Athletic for another Eastern Conference match next Saturday at 7 p.m.

Indy Eleven 1:1 Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC

Saturday, August 31, 2024 - 7:00 p.m. ET

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

2024 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 10-9-6 (-4), 36 pts, 6th in Eastern Conference

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC: 7-9-11 (+2), 32 pts, 9th in Eastern Conference

Attendance: 10,319

Weather: Sunny, 81 degrees

Scoring Summary

PIT - Danny Griffin (Illal Osumanu) 73'

IND - Romario Williams 90+7'

Discipline Summary

PIT - Hogan (ejection) 4'

IND - Martinez (caution) 34'

PIT - Mertz (caution) 66'

IND - Lindley (caution) 71'

IND - R. Williams (caution) 72'

Indy Eleven line-up: Hunter Sulte, Aedan Stanley, James Musa (Logan Neidlinger 74'), Benjamin Ofeimu, Hayden White (Josh O'Brien 62'), Aodhan Quinn (captain), Laurence Wootton (Cam Lindley 62'), Sebastian Guenzatti (Augi Williams 62'), Maalique Foster, Douglas Martinez (Elliot Collier 82'), Romario Williams.

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Yannik Oettl, Tyler Gibson, Ben Mines.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC line-up: Eric Dick, Danny Griffin (captain), Pat Hogan, Dani Rovira (Pierre Cayet 67'), Sean Suber, Emmanuel Johnson (Jake Lent-Koop 82'), Luke Biasi (Babacar Diene 90'+3), Robbie Mertz (Kenardo Forbes 82'), Edward Kizza (Bradley Sample 67'), Illal Osumanu, Jackson Walti.

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC Subs Not Used: Aidan O'Toole, Jacob Randolph.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.