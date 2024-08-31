Orange County SC Falls 3-2 in Heartbreak Fashion to Las Vegas Lights FC

August 31, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC dropped an agonizing 3-2 defeat to Las Vegas Lights FC at Championship Stadium in Irvine, CA on Saturday, August 31. The County Boys saw two first half goals from forward Ethan Zubak, but it was not enough for the three points.

Las Vegas had the first chance of the night in the fifth minute as midfielder Joseph-Claude Gyau sent a cross in the center of the box to midfielder Christian Pinzon. Pinzon connected with a header that just went over the top crossbar.

The Black and Orange took the lead in the 11th minute when forward Bryce Jamison led an attack through midfielder Chris Hegardt. Hegardt fired a shot from the center of the box that was blocked, but the ball found its way to midfielder Seth Casiple. Casiple beautifully lofted the ball over the top of the defense to forward Ethan Zubak. Zubak slid the ball in the back of the net putting OCSC up 1-0.

The County Boys continued on the front foot in the 19th minute as forward Cameron Dunbar crossed the ball into the center of the box, again finding Hegardt. Hegardt played the ball across the six yard box finding Zubak who tapped home from close range for his second of the night, putting the Black and Orange up 2-0.

Las Vegas countered in the 39th minute as the ball was played into the box to forward Khori Bennett. Bennett drew a foul, being taken down from behind by OCSC defender Dillon Powers in the box, resulting in a penalty kick for Las Vegas. Bennett stepped up to take the ensuing penalty kick, driving the ball into the bottom right corner of the net cutting the OCSC lead to 2-1.

OCSC had one more chance before the half in the 41st minute as Hegardt again led the attack. He found Dunbar in the left side of the box with plenty of space. Dunbar struck a rocket towards goal that was saved by Las Vegas goalkeeper Raiko Arozarena, keeping the 2-1 OCSC lead heading into the break.

The County Boys had the first chances of the second half in the 48th minute. Zubak led the charge again, finding space in the center of the box. He struck one towards goal that was saved away at the last minute by Arozarena. His shot was followed up by a nice move from Dunbar on the left side of the box, however, his shot went just wide left of the post.

Las Vegas broke through the OCSC back line again in the 63rd minute when midfielder Jean-Claude Ngando played the ball in behind the defense to Bennett. Bennett fired from the center of the box with his right foot and OCSC goalkeeper Colin Shutler just got a hand to it, but he couldn't keep the ball out of the net, evening the score at 2-2.

The Lights found the go-ahead goal in the 87th minute when substitute forward Vaughn Covil got the ball on the left side of the box. He fired a shot that deflected off Shutler and into the back of the net, giving Las Vegas the 3-2 victory.

The County Boys are off next week before returning home to The Champ for Local Heroes Night on Saturday, September 14! A limited number of tickets are still available, grab yours today.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Forward Ethan Zubak scored his fifth and sixth goals of the season tonight, giving him the team lead on the season.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

LVL 1 2 3

OCSC 2 0 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

11' Ethan Zubak (OCSC)

19' Ethan Zubak (OCSC)

39' Khori Bennett - PK (LVL)

63' Khori Bennett (LVL)

87' Colin Shutler - OG (LVL)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

6' Kyle Scott

37' Dillon Powers

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC

76' Charles Adams

90+3' Joseph-Claude Gyau

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP:

Colin Shutler (GK); Ryan Flood, Dillon Powers, Markus Nakkim (C), Owen Lambe; Seth Casiple (Ben Norris 59'), Chris Hegardt (Christian Sorto 59'), Kyle Scott; Bryce Jamison (Thomas Amang 74'), Ethan Zubak, Cameron Dunbar

Unused subs: Duran Ferree (GK), Jordan Chavez, Ashish Chattha, Ashton Miles, Ben Norris, Kevin Partida, Nico Ruiz, Christian Sorto

Interim Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 39% | Shots: 11 | Shots On Goal: 5 | Corners: 1 | Fouls: 14 | Offsides: 4 |

LAS VEGAS LIGHTS FC LINEUP:

Raiko Arozarena (GK); Grayson Doody, Maliek Howell, Joe Hafferty, Shawn Smart (Ousman Jabang 62'); Jean-Claude Ngando, Valentin Noël (Emrah Klimenta 90+3'), Andre Fortune (Charlie Adams 31'); Christian Pinzon (Vaughn Covil 62'), Khori Bennett, Joseph-Claude Gyau (Solomon Asante 90+3')

Unused Subs: Austin Wormell (GK), Coleman Gannon

Head Coach: Dennis Sanchez

Possession: 61% | Shots: 15 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 0 |

Orange County SC vs. Las Vegas Lights FC

2024 USL Championship | Matchday 26

Date: August 31, 2024

Venue: Championship Stadium (Irvine, CA)

Weather: Heartbreak Hotel

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.